“A tick-box exercise.” This damning sentiment has been repeatedly used to describe organisations’ efforts around enterprise and supplier development (ESD).
Indeed, although many years have passed since ESD was introduced to B-BBEE scorecards, there are still several corporates that see this measure as a quick and easy way to up their empowerment credentials, giving little thought to the opportunity for material development that they are squandering.
Equally, however, many corporates are doing the exact opposite. They are leveraging ESD to uplift their communities, foster skills development and contribute to job creation. These corporates have given careful thought to which suppliers and entrepreneurs they wish to partner with and why. More importantly, they have investigated how they can best have a positive effect and, in so doing, ensured the entity’s sustainability.
In this magazine, we look at the practices undertaken by these corporates, examining various models in industries ranging from telecoms to financial services. We further look at the developments likely to shape ESD, from artificial intelligence and digitisation to new legislation.
Given the role and impact of small, medium and micro enterprises on our economy, the importance of interventions that provide real support cannot be overstated. We hope this supplement gives you a deeper understanding and fresh insights to do just that.
Lisa Witepski, editor
FREE TO READ | This is how the best are doing enterprise and supplier development
Moving ESD away from being ‘a tick-box exercise’
Image: ARENA HOLDINGS
