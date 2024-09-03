Lifestyle

New study identifies English Premier League's most foul-mouthed fans

03 September 2024 - 08:00 By Staff Writer
Nottingham Forest fans have been named the rudest in the English Premier League, according to a new study.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A new study has named Nottingham Forest as the Premier League team with the most foul-mouthed fans.

Experts at QR Code Generator analysed the 200 most popular posts and subsequent comments for each Premier League team’s subreddit. The study then calculated the number of swear words used per 1,000 Reddit comments to determine the final ranking.  

The study identified Nottingham Forest as the Premier League team with the rudest supporters, topping the ranking with 98.30 swear words used per 1,000 Reddit comments.

According to the study, this is 59% higher than the average swear count among Premier League teams, which is 61.79%.

Nottingham Forest fans used inappropriate language 300 times over the course of 3,052 comments. 

The top 20 most vulgar soccer fans.
The top 20 most vulgar soccer fans.
Image: Supplied

Chelsea fans are named the second most foul-mouthed, using 84.04 swear words per 1,000 Reddit posts, which is 36% higher than the average swear count. The team's fans had more than 2,350 counts of offensive language over 28,000 comments.

Here's how the study was conducted:

  • For each team’s subreddit, the study scraped data from the top 200 posts. Of these 200 posts, top-level comments were then scraped. 
  • The total number of comments considered in the analysis was 189,371.
  • The total number of swear words was then normalised using the total number of comments collected. 
  • The study considered 43 different swear words when collecting the data. 
  • The swear words per 1,000 comments metric was then used to rank each team. 
  • The teams with the highest number of swear words per 1,000 comments then determined the ranking. 

The link to the complete data set is available on request.  

