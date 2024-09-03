A new study has named Nottingham Forest as the Premier League team with the most foul-mouthed fans.
Experts at QR Code Generator analysed the 200 most popular posts and subsequent comments for each Premier League team’s subreddit. The study then calculated the number of swear words used per 1,000 Reddit comments to determine the final ranking.
The study identified Nottingham Forest as the Premier League team with the rudest supporters, topping the ranking with 98.30 swear words used per 1,000 Reddit comments.
According to the study, this is 59% higher than the average swear count among Premier League teams, which is 61.79%.
Nottingham Forest fans used inappropriate language 300 times over the course of 3,052 comments.
New study identifies English Premier League's most foul-mouthed fans
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Image: Supplied
Chelsea fans are named the second most foul-mouthed, using 84.04 swear words per 1,000 Reddit posts, which is 36% higher than the average swear count. The team's fans had more than 2,350 counts of offensive language over 28,000 comments.
Here's how the study was conducted:
