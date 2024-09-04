“Puppies should be fed a complete and balanced growth diet (puppy food) until they reach full skeletal maturity,” said Lombard.
From nature’s vaccine to calcium, your beginner’s guide to fur-baby nutrients
Boost your pet’s health when they are young, says expert
Much like growing babies, puppies and kittens need a lot of attention in the early stages of growth. Puppies can grow 20 times faster than adult versions, while kitten brains are fully developed by six months.
Veterinarian and business executive officer for Purina South Africa Marianne Lomberg said the right food is crucial to ensuring they get a healthy start.
“Proper nutrition can make all the difference in ensuring they have a healthy start to life,” she said.
CALCIUM
Calcium is known for many benefits and when it comes to pets, a lack can lead to rickets or muscles being fatigued and causing stress fractures. However, there is a need to balance their intake as too much can cause skeletal malformations and nutrients deficiencies.
“Puppies, unlike adult dogs, cannot regulate how much dietary calcium they absorb, sometimes leading to excessive retention and skeletal issues. The amount of calcium required varies between large and small breed dogs, but generally diets with about 1% calcium (dry basis) are adequate for puppies of all sizes,” said Lomberg.
NATURE'S FIRST VACCINE
One key component of early nutrition is colostrum, the milk produced by mother dogs and cats, said Lomberg. Colostrum is often referred to as “nature’s first vaccine” because it is rich with antibodies that boosts your pet's immune system, protecting them from illness and helping them grow strong.
It also contains bioactive compounds that help to seal the gut lining, preventing harmful pathogens from entering the bloodstream and promoting overall gut health.
When selecting food for your pet, look for options that include colostrum to help support their developing systems.
YOU BARK WHAT YOU EAT
“Puppies should be fed a complete and balanced growth diet (puppy food) until they reach full skeletal maturity,” said Lombard.
“For large and giant breed puppies, a less energy-dense growth diet specifically formulated for their needs can help reduce excessively rapid growth, which helps protect against skeletal abnormalities and excess body weight.”
For kittens, a high-calorie diet is key, she said.
“Growing kittens have higher calorie demands than adult cats. During the first six months they need about twice as many calories per unit of body weight as adult cats. After six months their energy demands naturally decrease.”
By choosing the best food tailored to your puppy or kitten’s specific needs, you’re setting them up for strong bones and teeth, a healthy coat and skin, robust muscle development and a healthy weight, added Lomberg.
“Choosing the right food for your puppy or kitten is one of the most important decisions you'll make as a pet owner. With the right diet, you're laying the foundation for a lifetime of health and happiness.”
