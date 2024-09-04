Lifestyle

Huawei teams up with Tatjana Smith and unveils winning deals to celebrate

Take advantage of special offers on the Huawei nova 12i and Huawei Pura 70 series

04 September 2024 - 09:07
Sponsored
Olympian Tatjana Smith and Huawei are an ideal match, as both embody a relentless pursuit of excellence, whether in sport or innovative technology.
Image: Huawei

Fresh from her gold and silver medal victories at #Paris2024, iconic swimmer Tatjana Smith is officially SA’s most decorated Olympian — and Huawei’s newest partner.

Smith’s relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with her dedication to fitness and her sport, complements the tech brand’s position as a leader in wearable devices that track performance and health metrics with precision, empowering athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. 

I’m thrilled to partner with a brand that not only leads in technology, but also shares my values of perseverance and pushing boundaries
Olympian Tatjana Smith

“Swimming has always been more than just a sport to me. It has been instrumental in shaping my character and has given me the privilege to represent my country and contribute to the community that has supported me throughout my journey. Partnering with Huawei feels natural because, like me, it’s committed to excellence and innovation,” says Smith.

“Huawei’s emphasis on fitness and technology resonates with my own dedication to a healthy lifestyle and performance, and I’m thrilled to partner with a brand that not only leads in technology, but also shares my values of perseverance and pushing boundaries.”

“This partnership unites two champions: Tatjana in the pool and Huawei in the tech world. Both are driven to break new ground and inspire a healthier, more stylish future for South Africans,” says Peter Feng, CEO of Huawei SA Device Business Group.

In celebration of this winning partnership, Huawei is excited to offer special deals on two of its top smartphones:

  • Dive into the future with the Huawei nova 12i. Featuring a 108MP high-res camera and a huge 5,000mAh battery, this smartphone is redefining the selfie game. Available now for just R299 per month over 36 months or through flexible monthly plans from all operators. 

  • Alternatively, choose a device from the series which has claimed the title of having the world’s best smartphone camera: the Huawei Pura 70 series is now available from just R699 per month over 36 months. Plus score a Huawei nova Y62 Plus worth R4,299 free.

Don’t miss out on these winning deals: offers are valid until September 5 2024. Ts & Cs apply. 

This article was sponsored by Huawei.

