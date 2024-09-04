Lifestyle

Thapelo Mokoena shares his age-defying grooming tips

04 September 2024 - 15:00 By Staff Reporter
Thapelo Mokoena, left, is looking to shake up the male grooming industry,
Image: Supplied

With a colourful upbringing as a farm boy turned actor, Thapelo Mokoena has cemented himself as one of the most sought-after heartthrobs in South Africa.

Renowned for his portrayal of charming characters in Isidingo and Mrs Right Guy, Mokoena has ventured into the beauty industry with Bakoena Brands. Focused on the grooming needs of men of all races and skin types, the venture looks to be an African-sourced solution to the beauty needs of men in the country.

The brand has launched a beard oil for rich skin that accommodates coarse Afro-textured facial hair, a beard wash for eliminating grime and a beard butter to hydrate skin.

Speaking at a GQ masterclass in partnership with Stella Artois, among others, Mokoena shared tips for flawless skincare:

UNDERSTANDING SKIN BUMPS

The skin under your beard is different from the skin on the rest of your face. That is why you need haircare products such as shampoos because you can't use skincare brands on your hair. 

For those who can't grow a beard, it's important to use the right products that target the needs of your skin.

SHAVING CREAM

While beard wash works as for shaving because it softens hair, this does not make shaving creams less important. Softer skin reduces the chance of ingrown hairs.

