5 of the best must-haves for spring fashion

H&M continues its history of merging high fashion with the high street in its latest collaboration with Indian fashion designer Anamika Khanna

05 September 2024 - 08:00 By Jennifer Krug
Kolkata-based designer Anamika Khanna and Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser at H&M.
Image: Supplied

Based in Kolkata, the designer infused the collection with her signature blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and Western silhouettes.

With touches of athleisure elements and impeccable tailoring, the collection features a variety of transitional styles that embody Khanna’s contemporary approach to Indian fashion, her love for comfort and a reverence for craft.

Launching on Tuesday, the collection will only be available in H&M Gateway in Durban and online at superbalist.com. 

These are our fashion team’s top five must-haves to keep you ahead of the game:

Sharon Armstrong — Fashion Director

Hand embroidered cutout skirt R2,999
Image: Anamika Khanna H&M

Thango Ntwasa — Digital Editor

Jacquard trousers R1,899
Image: Anamika Khanna H&M
Jacquard jacket R2,299
Image: Anamika Khanna H&M

Nokubonga Thusi — Beauty Editor

Hand embroidered cropped jacket R3,799
Image: Anamika Khanna H&M

Jennifer Krug — Fashion Intern

Stone earring R699
Image: Anamika Khanna H&M

