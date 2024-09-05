5 of the best must-haves for spring fashion

H&M continues its history of merging high fashion with the high street in its latest collaboration with Indian fashion designer Anamika Khanna.
Based in Kolkata, the designer infused the collection with her signature blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and Western silhouettes.
With touches of athleisure elements and impeccable tailoring, the collection features a variety of transitional styles that embody Khanna’s contemporary approach to Indian fashion, her love for comfort and a reverence for craft.
Launching on Tuesday, the collection will only be available in H&M Gateway in Durban and online at superbalist.com.
These are our fashion team’s top five must-haves to keep you ahead of the game:
Image: Supplied
Sharon Armstrong — Fashion Director
Image: Anamika Khanna H&M
Thango Ntwasa — Digital Editor
Image: Anamika Khanna H&M
Image: Anamika Khanna H&M
Nokubonga Thusi — Beauty Editor
Image: Anamika Khanna H&M
Jennifer Krug — Fashion Intern
Image: Anamika Khanna H&M
