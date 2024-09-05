Joboda invested her savings in a second-hand iPhone 8 and a ring light, setting up a makeshift filming studio in her parents' living room.
From bedroom to broadcast: The story of The Vuyo Joboda Network
Image: Vuyo Joboda/X
In a modest bedroom in Cape Town, a dream took shape against the backdrop of a global pandemic.
Vuyo Joboda, a 26-year-old South African media entrepreneur, transformed her tiny space into a launch pad for The Vuyo Joboda Network (VN), a pioneering media platform that merges African creativity with global perspectives.
Joboda’s foray into the media landscape began in 2014 when she founded Perez Empire Events during her high school years. Her academic journey saw her transition from the University of Cape Town, where she initially studied acting, to focus on film and television studies, media and writing.
While she was studying, Joboda wore many hats: event producer, radio show host, TV presenter and TEDx speaker. By 2019, she had authored her first book, titled 21, which was later published in the US.
“Every role I took on, from hosting to writing, was a piece of a larger puzzle. Each opportunity equipped me with the tools I needed to build something greater,” she said.
The pandemic of 2020 presented her with a unique challenge and opportunity.
“When everything was shut down, I saw it as a chance to step back and reimagine the future of media. My events company faced an uncertain future, but it was the perfect time to pivot and innovate,” she explained.
The initial steps to bring VN to life were marked by meticulous research and practical execution.
Joboda invested her savings in a second-hand iPhone 8 and a ring light, setting up a makeshift filming studio in her parents' living room.
“Starting with an iPhone 8 and a ring light was my way of showing you don’t need grand resources to start something big,” she said.
The first show, Going Global, featured live interviews with global figures and quickly gained traction, extending its viewership across continents.
“The show was more than only content. It was a statement that African voices could resonate globally,” Joboda recalled.
Despite its success, VN’s journey was fraught with challenges. Funding was a significant hurdle. Joboda found herself in debt, balancing university, work and running a growing company.
“There were nights when the weight of the vision felt overwhelming. But I held onto the belief this was bigger than me. It was about creating opportunities for others,” she said.
In 2021, Joboda’s work gained further momentum when she was invited to the US by a publishing house for a book tour. During the trip, she met executives from The Enterprise Theater who offered her the chance to launch VN on their platform.
“It felt like serendipity,” she said.
“Being in the right place at the right time was more than luck. It was the culmination of all my hard work and faith.”
VN’s presence on Roku TV, Apple TV, Fire TV and Android has solidified its status as a player in global media.
“Expanding to the platforms has not only been a milestone, it’s a testament to the universal appeal of our vision,” Joboda said.
The breakthrough moment for VN came when it reached six million viewers.
“When I received the news, I was in complete disbelief. Seeing so many people engaging with our content validated every challenge we faced,” she said.
Joboda operates from New York City and continues to envision VN’s expansion. Plans include establishing satellite production studios worldwide and hosting the VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards in 2025.
“Our goal is to create a platform that not only showcases African talent but also opens doors for creative voices globally,” she said.
Balancing the demands of a growing network with personal life is a challenge Joboda approaches with the principle of seasons.
“My focus is entirely on building VN. There will be a time for other aspects of life, but this season is about dedicating all my energy to this purpose.”
Joboda said her faith and commitment to her purpose guides her, as reflected in her favourite scripture, Matthew 6:33.
“I believe seeking a higher purpose is crucial. It’s not only about achieving personal goals but aligning with a greater vision,” Joboda said.
Her advice for young entrepreneurs is clear: “Know your industry inside out. Understanding its history and future will help you carve out your unique path. To all the dreamers and pioneers, stay dedicated and be ready to embrace discomfort. The journey of trailblazing is not easy, but it’s what sets you apart from the rest.”
In a few years, Joboda has transformed her vision into a global media network, breaking new ground for African media on the world stage. Her story is a testament to the power of determination, innovation and the impact of digital media in a connected world.
