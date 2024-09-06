Here’s how Enhle Mbali keeps her skin glowing

Famed for her roles on shows including Tshisa and Rockville, Enhle Mbali has long been a loved face on small screens.
Speaking to her longevity and glowing looks, we found out about her five-step beauty process.
1. It’s highly imperative to have a good canvas. For this we need a great skin routine. I suggest everyone sees a dermatologist to understand your skin type and how to strengthen the quality of your skin.
2. Once you have the basics and understand your skin, you can use a face wash best suited for your skin. If there is one thing I have learnt from my dermatologist it is that you do not need a cloth for your face. Your hands are fine. I use a clarifying face wash to ensure my pores do not get clogged.
3. The next step is a moisturiser that will not clog your skin.
4. I like to keep my routine as simple as possible, leading to my next step, and that is sunblock. The sun is harsh so sunblock that will protect the integrity of your skin should always be top of mind.
5. Once your canvas is ready you can apply your make up. I love a light foundation so I can see my freckles, and I use a cream foundation. Oil-based is preferable under the eyes.
And that is my perfect skin routine before applying make up.
