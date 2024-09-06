I'm an above-average looking stand-up comedian from Cape Town. In my new show Marc Eugene Lottering, I talk about everything I've never spoken about before: little Marc, teenage Marc, straight Marc, gay Marc, now Marc. It sounds boring but the show has received standing ovations. So come and watch please.
I've always travelled for work, mainly to entertain the ex pats. So I've been to parts of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, London, Namibia, Dubai and Saudi Arabia. That's all been for work. For sheer pleasure I have been to New York, Zambia, Zanzibar, Mozambique, Singapore, Amsterdam, India, Turkey, Prague and Paris.
Three words that describe my travel personality ... chilled, sparkling and sexy.
I grew up on the Cape Flats in Cape Town and we would often go to Durban for our holidays. Durban, for me, was like Disneyworld. I was mesmerised by the beachfront and the fantastic activities for us little people. I remember room service at those beachfront hotels being a big deal: a plate of hot chips with tomato sauce and buttered white bread. A major treat was “steak and chips”.
Marc Lottering on celeb spotters in India and Durban feeling like Disney
On stage with a new show, comedian Marc Lottering shares some funny travel memories and favourite destinations
I'm a born and bred Capetonian. If I was hosting a tourist in my hometown, of course I would have to take him up Lion's Head because the view from the top has to be experienced by everyone in the world. Table Mountain, naturally, is also a must. A lekker Cape Malay curry has to be enjoyed in a home in Bo-Kaap after a walk around the area.
My first trip abroad was to London when I just started out. The gig was called Celebrate South Africa. On the bill, there were greats like Hugh Masekela and Pieter-Dirk Uys. And then me. I was a laaitie in the business and I remember opera diva Aviva Pelham teaching me how to take the Tube.
A bizarre thing that's happened on my holidays actually happened in India. Four South Africans spotted me and ran up to me for a pic. The locals then saw this and started to queue for pics as well even though they had no clue who I was. There were occasional screams while pointing to my heart: “Sai Baba!”
My favourite international city is London. I've been a few times and I know the layout well. And of course it's all about the theatre productions for me. I love the theatre buzz. Seeing what people are doing. And how they are doing it.
A perfect day in the city? My partner loves a planned day. Were it not for Anwar I more than likely would not have seen everything I have seen. But I don't mind an unplanned day at all. A 7am wake-up because I love breakfast coffee spots. Between 10am and 2pm would be perfect for planned sight visits. Post 2pm is for “whatever happens”, like a bottle of wine at a great location where you can people watch. And then hopefully a great show on the West End (if I'm not performing).
Catch Lottering in his new stand-up show, Marc Eugene Lottering, at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from September 6-22 and at Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town from September 25 to October 5.
