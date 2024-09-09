Lifestyle

Dior vs Alexander McQueen — see which design house is a box office winner

Study scanned the past 10 years of A-list red carpets looks

09 September 2024 - 11:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Charlize Theron attends the 'The Fate Of The Furious' premiere in Dior.
Charlize Theron attends the 'The Fate Of The Furious' premiere in Dior.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Red carpets for movies typically call for stars to take on the premieres in stunning outfits that not only turn heads but also keep conversations going about the cast of the production. Making it on the best or worst-dressed list is a spotlight not only for the starlets who rock the popular gowns, but the designers who craft thought-provoking ensembles.

Looking at movie premieres from 2014 to 2024, Vegas Insider analysed more than 100 outfits worn at world premieres by the mainly female protagonists of the movies. From the colours of dresses to designers and neck jewellery worn at premieres, the sports betting site found the top brand and colours chosen by cinema's big winners.

Dior came out as the most popular brand at premieres of the highest-grossing movies since it was worn  seven times, by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune: Part One), Kristen Bell (Frozen II), Charlize Theron (The Fate of the Furious), Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Jennifer Lawrence, who wore Dior twice (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 and Part 2).

Collectively the movies whose main stars were wearing Dior at a premiere went on to gross $6.9bn (R123.4bn). Hot on Dior's trail was Alexander McQueen with six outfits, followed by Louis Vuitton with five picks.

The most popular brands and designers.
The most popular brands and designers.
Image: Supplied

When it came to winning colours, black was a standout with 44 outfits that made up 29.5%, with the total gross for those movies standing at $36.5bn (R653bn).

In total, 110 movies and 102 outfits were part of the analysis. In the case of eight occasions where the main actors did not attend the premiere, all related stats were omitted from the analysis.

Information on the highest-grossing Hollywood movies was collected from Boxofficemojo, and the outfit colours and designers were collected from Google Images. Only the box office results for the first eight months of the year were taken into account. The Vegas Insider team only considered outfits worn at the first worldwide premieres by the main female protagonists in movies. 

