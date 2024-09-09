Lifestyle

Five ways to keep your dental care on point this festive season

Dr Siphesihle Mpungose shares his top tips for oral hygiene

09 September 2024 - 14:00
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dr Siphesihle Mpungose has been practising dentistry since 2004.
Dr Siphesihle Mpungose has been practising dentistry since 2004.
Image: Supplied

Dr Siphesihle Mpungose helps to stimulate transformation in his field of dentistry.

The 42-year-old has been practising dentistry since 2004 and did his community service in Newcastle in 2005. Immediately after finishing his community service he went into private practice from 2006 to 2013. At the time he was completing diplomas in implantology, which he is passionate about.

Speaking to TimesLIVE he said in 2014 he became a registrar at the University of the Western Cape and qualified as a specialist periodontist in Jun 2018.

"After I qualified I became a consultant, training undergraduates and postgraduates at the University of the Western Cape. In 2021 I relocated to Gauteng. I am head of the clinical unit in the oral medicine and periodontology department at Wits University, where I mainly train postgraduate students. I am also in private practice as a periodontist," he said.

Dr Siphesihle Mpungose encourages people to head to their dentists for biannual checkups. Stock photo.
Dr Siphesihle Mpungose encourages people to head to their dentists for biannual checkups. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rido

With spring in full swing and the events of the summer season around the corner, Mpungose shared his top five tips to master oral care for the festive season:

  1. Dry mouth is one of the contributing causes of rotting teeth. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water.
  2. Reduce or keep to a minimum your sugar intake.
  3. There will be increased consumption of alcohol on hotter days. Do not use your teeth to open beer bottles so you do not damage your teeth.
  4. Use floss and mouthwash to supplement tooth brushing, especially at night before sleeping.
  5. Regular checkups every six months remain extremely important to prevent issues and detect disease early.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Winter TLC to keep your fur babies healthy and happy

Four ways to keep your paw pals snug as the winter chill worsens
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Creating a space that feels like home: how The Nest Space has made yoga inclusive

With their curated offering of yoga and alternative healing which draws from African knowledge, Anesu Mbizvo and Banesa Tseki are changing the face ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

You're probably brushing your teeth wrong. Follow these tips

You may think you know everything about keeping your teeth healthy, but what you don't know might surprise you...
Lifestyle
5 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thapelo Mokoena shares his age-defying grooming tips Lifestyle
  2. Caught feelings for Mapimpi? Here's how to break-up with your celeb crush Lifestyle
  3. Here’s how Enhle Mbali keeps her skin glowing Lifestyle
  4. Avoid drawing from your retirement savings to boost your budget, says Old Mutual Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | R100k campaign started for Miss Universe Nigeria finalist Ufa Dania to ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024