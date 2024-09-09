WATCH | R100k campaign started for Miss Universe Nigeria finalist Ufa Dania to visit SA

South Africans want to raise R100,000 to bring Miss Universe Nigeria finalist Ufa Dania to the country.
During the competition, won by South African Chidimma Adetshina, Dania became a fan favourite for South Africans. Her fans have launched a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign to bring Dania, who represented Kwara state, to South Africa.
BackaBuddy is a South African crowdfunding platform designed to create online campaigns to raise funds for causes.
The initiative, started five days ago, comes after South Africans rallied behind Dania during the public voting phase for the Miss Universe Nigeria competition, helping her secure a place in the finals.
“We were thrilled to support Ufa Dania during her journey in the Miss Nigeria Universe beauty pageant, where her charm and vibrant personality won our hearts. As the X community in SA, we are eager to welcome her to our country and give her an unforgettable experience as we show her the beauty of SA,” said campaign organiser Reginald Mathule Kanyane.
While Dania lost out to former Miss SA contestant Adetshina, her confidence in embracing her dark skin and curves resonated deeply with South Africans.
In a video thanking her supporters, Dania expressed her gratitude, playfully, saying: “Fly me to SA”.
“I'm grateful to every person who voted for me. God bless you from the bottom of my heart. You've shown me love. I wouldn't be able to do this without you. My South Africans, my brothers and sisters from another mother. Where did you find me? I didn't know I was going viral because in the camp we barely used our phones. Thank you so much to South Africans and every other country that supported me on this journey. Your money did not go to waste. It definitely did something. God bless you. Please fly me to SA now,” she said.
While the 25-year-old beauty queen may not fit the typical pageant girl physique, she is determined to push boundaries and challenge beauty norms.
“I may not look like a standard pageant girl, but I beg to differ. I cannot be boxed. The trajectory of my life has led me to this moment. I've always been chubby. I came into the world with the fullness of God. I may not fit the mould, but that's the beauty of it. I'm here to break the mould. I am ready to inspire, lead and make a lasting difference,” she said.
The campaign, which has generated R3,600, aims to raise R100,000 to cover Dania's travel and accommodation costs in SA.
WATCH | R100k campaign started for Miss Universe Nigeria finalist Ufa Dania to visit SA
‘Fly me to SA’, says Ufa Dania
Image: Ufadania/ Instagram
