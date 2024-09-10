What are you binge-watching?
Movies: Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F, Bad Boys 4
TV shows: Supacell, Simone Biles Rising
What have been some of your most memorable moments on stage?
My most memorable moments have definitely been when I have been able to perform alongside some of the people I have looked up to for years, some of my heroes in comedy. I look back fondly at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival where I performed with a lot of South Africa’s greatest comedians, as well as sharing stages over the past few years with Mpho Popps, Celeste Ntuli and David Kau at his incredible Blacks Only Festival.
You’re set to star in The F Show alongside Popps and Bunu. What made you decide to join the line-up and tell jokes about the cost of living?
Popps and Bunu are amazing talents so to be on stage alongside them is a pleasure. I am pinching myself all the time. They are incredible at the art form and I think the three of us make a beautiful combination in terms of being able to make light of some of the difficult things we go through in South Africa, especially the cost of livingn.
What can people expect from your set during The F Show?
Tons of laughter. It’s going to be such a good time. We are going to have so much fun and I can’t wait to see you guys there.
The F Show will take place at Jozi’s Theatre from September 13 to 15. Tickets are available at Quicket.
5 minutes with comedian Vafa Naraghi
We catch up with the stand-up comic on his career and the shows he’s watching
Image: Supplied
With two Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards under his belt and a growing stand-up comedy career, Vafa Naraghi is fast becoming a face to watch in the local comedy scene.
Known for his sharp wit and insightful humour, Naraghi has turned heads by blending his unique perspective with an engaging storytelling style that resonates with audiences across the country.
As he gears up for his upcoming stand-up appearance on The F Show alongside Mpho Popps and Khanyisa Buni, the comedian unpacks his journey, inspirations and the incredible things he's been doing to shape and redefine the local comedy landscape.
You’ve had an incredible career in the local comedy space. What is it about your style of comedy that sets you apart?
Thank you. I think what sets me apart is my ability to connect and relate to people and bring about some truths and realities that are sometimes difficult to deal with in a nice comedic fashion.
Image: Netflix
What are you binge-watching?
Movies: Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F, Bad Boys 4
TV shows: Supacell, Simone Biles Rising
What have been some of your most memorable moments on stage?
My most memorable moments have definitely been when I have been able to perform alongside some of the people I have looked up to for years, some of my heroes in comedy. I look back fondly at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival where I performed with a lot of South Africa’s greatest comedians, as well as sharing stages over the past few years with Mpho Popps, Celeste Ntuli and David Kau at his incredible Blacks Only Festival.
You’re set to star in The F Show alongside Popps and Bunu. What made you decide to join the line-up and tell jokes about the cost of living?
Popps and Bunu are amazing talents so to be on stage alongside them is a pleasure. I am pinching myself all the time. They are incredible at the art form and I think the three of us make a beautiful combination in terms of being able to make light of some of the difficult things we go through in South Africa, especially the cost of livingn.
What can people expect from your set during The F Show?
Tons of laughter. It’s going to be such a good time. We are going to have so much fun and I can’t wait to see you guys there.
The F Show will take place at Jozi’s Theatre from September 13 to 15. Tickets are available at Quicket.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Viral TikTok series ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ set for TV adaptation
Trevor Noah’s triple Emmy nods kick off awards season
London festival showcases the variety of contemporary clowning
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos