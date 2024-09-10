Veteran film producer Anant Singh has paid tribute to James Earl Jones, who died on Monday at the age of 93, recalling the time they worked together and the inspiration the actor provided to many in the industry.
“Last Sunday I was in New York and walked past the James Earl Jones Theatre in Broadway. It brought back many warm memories of James.
“James was a trailblazer and inspiration to us all, especially to me, living in apartheid South Africa in the 1970s and 1980s. Watching him perform in Great White Hope and The Man, which were banned in South Africa, had a profound impact on me and showed me the power of cinema and its ability to foster political change.
“In later years I was honoured to be able to work with this multitalented individual on Cry, the Beloved Country in which he played the lead role of Rev Stephen Khumalo opposite Richard Harris, which I produced in 1994.
“His amazing talent and powerful performances were extraordinary, especially as he overcame a stuttering speech disorder. He used his remarkable memory to its full potential and conquered this impediment, leading to his voice becoming among the most recognisable in the world.
“James was a consummate professional who excelled on stage and screen and always remained humble and true to his roots. Our love and support go to his family.”
TimesLIVE
Producer Anant Singh hails 'profound impact' of James Earl Jones
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Veteran film producer Anant Singh has paid tribute to James Earl Jones, who died on Monday at the age of 93, recalling the time they worked together and the inspiration the actor provided to many in the industry.
“Last Sunday I was in New York and walked past the James Earl Jones Theatre in Broadway. It brought back many warm memories of James.
“James was a trailblazer and inspiration to us all, especially to me, living in apartheid South Africa in the 1970s and 1980s. Watching him perform in Great White Hope and The Man, which were banned in South Africa, had a profound impact on me and showed me the power of cinema and its ability to foster political change.
“In later years I was honoured to be able to work with this multitalented individual on Cry, the Beloved Country in which he played the lead role of Rev Stephen Khumalo opposite Richard Harris, which I produced in 1994.
“His amazing talent and powerful performances were extraordinary, especially as he overcame a stuttering speech disorder. He used his remarkable memory to its full potential and conquered this impediment, leading to his voice becoming among the most recognisable in the world.
“James was a consummate professional who excelled on stage and screen and always remained humble and true to his roots. Our love and support go to his family.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Five scenes that made James Earl Jones a Hollywood icon
James Earl Jones, renowned actor and voice of Mufasa, dies at 93
Anant Singh in Black and White — the courage to speak up through medium of film
The rise and rise of Anant Singh, former R1-a-day film shop employee
Will the internet kill the SA film industry? Anant Singh, Kagiso Lediga weigh in
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos