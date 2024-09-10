Lifestyle

WATCH | Five scenes that made James Earl Jones a Hollywood icon

10 September 2024 - 11:30
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
James Earl Jones at the 71st Tony Awards. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

American actor James Earl Jones, famed for his roles on the big screen and in theatre, died on Monday at the age of 93.

Jones, a longtime diabetes sufferer, died at his home surrounded by family members, said his agent Barry McPherson. No cause of death was provided.

He received awards including Tonys for The Great White Hope in 1969 and Fences in 1987 on Broadway. He scooped up an Emmy in 1991 for Gabriel's Fire and Heat Wave, and won a Grammy for best spoken word album, Great American Documents, in 1977. Though he never won a competitive Academy award, he was nominated for best actor for the film version of The Great White Hope and was given an honorary Oscar in 2011.

From his iconic voice to his hilarious cameos, we look at Jones' most memorable scenes.

‘NOT YOUR FATHER’

Voice of Darth Vader BEFORE James Earl Jones.

While many might remember him for the “No, I'm your father” line (famously assumed to be “Luke, I'm your father”) that made jaws drop in 1980, Jones was brought on to play the role after filmmakers realised the man behind the mask was not the best fit for what the Star Wars character would sound like.

Jones was being considered next to Citizen Kane star Orson Welles, but Jones was picked for having a “darker voice”.

Jones refused to be credited for the first few movies out of respect for David Prowse, who played the character on screen. Watch the video above to hear what the real Darth Vader sounded like.

LION’S PRIDE

By 1994, Jones was famed for his distinct booming voice and would be the only cast member of the animated hit The Lion King  to reprise his role for the 2019 CGI version alongside Beyoncé Knowles and Alfre Woodard.

ALL EYEZ ON JAMES

At the height of his career, Tupac turned heads in a number of big screen roles alongside Janet Jackson in Poetic Justice and Samuel L Jackson in Juice. In 1997, the All Eyez on Me rapper starred alongside Jones in Gang Related. Jones played a lawyer in the movie who is attempting to defend a homeless man framed for a murder.

PEOPLE WILL COME

James Earl Jones' monologue in 'Field of Dreams'.

Jones played one of the ghosts resurrected in Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner. The film was well received and featured a famous monologue by Jones on the patriotism of baseball that became a favourite among fans of the movie.

THE BIG BANG CELEBRITY

For all those who ever wondered what it would be like if Darth Vader and C3P-O hung out.

Among the stars who got cameos on The Big Bang Theory, Jones would play a goofy version of himself, playing on the assumptions that fans of the Star Wars movies think he is as sinister as Darth Vader. The episode also features Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia and he regularly pranks.

