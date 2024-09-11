Ox Nché talks grooming and his post-match skincare

While many love his work as a Springbok on world stages, Dove has tapped rugby prop powerhouse Ox Nché as their champion of care.
The Dove Men+Care products see Nché take on the role of an ambassador to carry the torch for men’s mental health and skincare. The partnership was recently unveiled at a launch in Johannesburg to recognise the need for holistic care during World Suicide Prevention Day.
Recognised for his resilience and strength on the field, Nché will take the lead in Dove Men+Care’s campaigns, serving as a powerful advocate for behaviours that promote personal grooming and overall wellbeing.
During the event, Nché delivered a state of the nation-style address, highlighting the importance of normalising self-care among men and introducing the Champions of Care manifesto, a commitment to fostering a culture of confident self-care. The campaign aims to rally one million men to pledge their commitment to self-care over the next two years, reinforcing the message that caring for oneself is the first step towards caring for others.
He also revealed Dove Men+Care’s innovative new deodorant range, a market first formulation which aims to make skin irritation from shaving a thing of the past while offering 72-hour protection and superior skin care in one product.
Nché follows in the footsteps of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who was the face of Dove Men+Care, leading the brand’s Care Conversations campaign which provides men with a safe space to engage in dialogues about mental health, accountability, and holistic self-care.
“As a rugby player, I’ve learned true strength isn’t only about physical power. It’s also about taking care of your mental and emotional wellbeing. I’m excited to help men across South Africa embrace self-care as a way to not only improve their own lives but also to support the people around them,” said Nché.
We spoke to him about the importance of good mental health, his fitness regimen and how he helps his skin recover from intense workouts.
Ox Nché talks grooming and his post-match skincare
Dove Men+Care’s new champion for mental and holistic health provides tips
Image: Supplied
COPING WITH INTERNET NEGATIVITY
It's something you have to take in easily. You get people who care about you but after a terrible game, they call you out. It's how they feel and I can't change people's opinions. All I can do is be better, because negative people have nothing better to talk about.
FITNESS FOR RESULTS
I hate running, specially long distances, so what I've always done is run 1.5km and try to improve my time. Instead of running long I get the maximum benefit out of doing a short distance. I would encourage people [who are not big on running] to incorporate short distances as fast as they can with body weight exercises such as squats, push-ups and sit-ups.
POST-GAME GROOMING ESSENTIALS
