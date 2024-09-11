How is the character different to your earlier roles?
Pearl Modiadie flexes her acting muscles in new legal drama
TV and radio presenter lets us in on the fashion and power of her new character on ‘Love, Law and Betrayal’
Image: MASI LOSI
A new legal drama is hitting South African screens with decorated local stars.
Pear Modiadie takes on lead character Ayanda Gumede-Williams in Showmax's Law, Love and Betrayal. She plays a no-nonsense lawyer who is part of the Gumede & Associates empire owned by her father Gatsha Gumede, played by Jam Alley's Nimrod Nkosi.
Modiadie rose to fame for her roles on Craz-E and Zaziwa before her roles in Scandal! and Redemption.
Tell us about Ayanda.
Ayanda is a strong character, but her drive to be the best sometimes works to her detriment. She desperately seeks her father’s approval. She craves a close father-daughter relationship and longs for Gatsha to love her in the way she desires, but he expresses love in his own way, believing in tough love.
When it comes to her relationships, she is determined to make them work. She also invests heavily in her personal connections, like the one with her best friend, Lwazi.
When it comes to her father, Ayanda tries to be cut-throat, knowing he wants a man to lead the firm, and she wants to fill the role. However, in her relationship with her friend, she allows herself to be vulnerable. That’s where she finds balance. I think that mirrors real life: how we often present different versions of ourselves to different people.
Did you do a lot of research for the role?
Absolutely, but I think more goes into emotional research rather than factual details. When it comes to facts and lawyers, we can only go as far as the script gives us.
I had to dig deep to understand Ayanda’s character. I had to recall what it’s like to want something so badly and fight for what you truly love. To be in love and have it not work out, to invest in friendships and then to be betrayed. To know the experience of winning and achieving your goals. I had to dig deep, remember those moments in my life, and add into the character.
What style moments for Ayanda were your favourite?
Ayanda’s wardrobe is all about balancing power and femininity, and I think it helps tell her story. She’s a powerhouse in the courtroom and office and her wardrobe reflects her confidence and ambition. One of my favourite style moments has to be her sleek, tailored power suits paired with big bow shirts. Those really speak to her no-nonsense, take-charge personality with a beautiful feminine touch. There's one oversized suit jacket I liked with pearls all over it which was fashion-forward, edgy and completely unexpected. Kudos to the wardrobe department for bringing their A-Game on the show.
Image: Supplied
How is the character different to your earlier roles?
I find her quite similar to Yvonne from BET’s Redemption. I start to wonder if the traits are something I bring out in my characters [chuckles]. Like Yvonne, who is ambitious and pushes people to be their best, Ayanda shares that drive. However, when I consider Kefilwe from Scandal!, she was a free spirit who happened to be mixed up with the wrong people. So, she is quite different from these other characters. I think the common thread is that I often play strong characters.
What do you hope viewers take from Ayanda’s story?
Sometimes I feel sorry for her. Being strong can weigh heavily on you, and it's clearly taken its toll on her. However, we do get glimpses of her lighter moments, though they are few and far between. I hope viewers will see the importance of family unity through her story, despite the complex relationship with her father. I think family is important and that’s what her story will portray.
What was it like to share a screen with Nimrod Nkosi?
He is amazing. Nimrod is such a great actor, and I truly enjoyed working with him. I met him a long time ago when he interviewed me on his talk show on Soweto TV. He didn't remember that. However, he recognised me from Zaziwa. I think our on-screen dynamics will shine through.
Any standout moments from filming the series?
Definitely when Ayanda is being a badass lawyer. I like that. I appreciate the strength she possesses. She's fierce and does whatever it takes to get what she wants. I love her ambition. I also love her when she’s vulnerable, specially when she finds herself falling in love. Without giving too much away, I enjoy her awkward moments when she has to have intimate scenes. Yes, there are intimate scenes, there’s love. It’s Law, Love and Betrayal [chuckles]. It’s all-encompassing. As awkward as those scenes may be, I strive to embody the character as truthfully as possible.
Many women carry the weight of being strong and working twice as hard. What three pointers can you give ladies (and gents) who watch the show and need to find a decent work-life balance?
Balancing work and life is something many women struggle with, specially when we have families while striving to excel in the workplace. From Ayanda’s experience and my own, here are three key things I would share with women looking to find balance:
1. Embrace self-care without guilt
We often think slowing down or taking time for ourselves is selfish, but it’s y a form of self-preservation. You can’t give your best at work or at home if you’re running on empty. Find something that helps you recharge. I prioritise 'me' time by going to the gym, reading, having lunch with a friend or having quiet time.
2. Set boundaries
One of the toughest lessons is learning to say 'no' and creating boundaries between work and personal time. It’s important to communicate clearly with your employer, family and friends when you need time to focus on one area without feeling guilty. Sometimes you can’t do it all at the same time.
3. Don’t be afraid to lean on others
I think true strength comes from knowing when to ask for help. I would not be able to juggle it all by myself, specially as a mom, so often I lean on my boy’s nanny to step in and his dad to carry the weight when another area of my life needs me more. It does truly take a village.
They can't help you break the law, but they can help bend it for the right price. 'Law, Love and Betrayal' is streaming on Showmax.
