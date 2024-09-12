Christian Cowan, Tyla’s album dress designer, presents his 2025 spring/summer collection at NYFW

Celebrity designer Christian Cowan, who dressed South African superstar Tyla for her debut album cover, presented a show-stopping spring/summer 2025 collection for New York Fashion Week (NYFW), which wrapped on Wednesday night.

The collection, set against the Blade East tarmac in New York City, featured models sashaying down the heliport runway with theatrical movement in a black, white and blue palette, in a modern, edgy take on Agatha Christie.

“So this collection is inspired by a short story I did about a lady called Clarice who’s at a party in Vienna and gets poisoned and dies at the party,” Cowan explained to TimesLIVE. “The collection also builds on the tailoring techniques previewed on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, along with Smiley’s Future Positive collaboration.”

Johannesburg-born megastar Tyla, 22, who made history on Wednesday night as the first African female artist to win an MTV Video Music Award 2024 in the Best Afrobeats category, wore a bespoke embroidered recycled plastic paillette sequin set from Cowan’s spring/summer 2024 collection for the cover of her self-titled debut album.