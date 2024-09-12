Lifestyle

From ‘The Bala Family’ to ‘Bad Boys 4’, see what these celebs are streaming

We speak to ‘The F-Show’ stars about their stand-up special and what’s tickling their funny bone

12 September 2024 - 16:01
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Khanyisa Bunu, Mpho Popps and Vafa Naraghi.
Khanyisa Bunu, Mpho Popps and Vafa Naraghi.
Image: Supplied

Award-winning comedians Mpho Popps, Vafa Naraghi and Khanyisa Bunu are coming together for their first comedy special — The F-Show

The show jumps from the absurdity of the cost of living to the tenacity of side hustle culture, as the unfiltered special reflects the glorious ups and downs, ins and outs of surviving in South Africa.

“I am excited to perform The F-Show for audiences. This show is about capturing the everyday chaos and humour that comes with being South African,” says Mpho Popps. “It’s raw, it’s real and it’s ridiculously funny. We’re not just telling jokes, we’re sharing stories everyone can relate to.”

With all three having graced the big and small screens, we find out what they are watching. Whether it tickles their funny bone or have them gripped to the edge of their seats, here’s what you can watch this weekend, according to The F-Show cast.

MPHO POPPS

FX's Shōgun – OFFICIAL TRAILER | An epic saga of war, passion, and power set in Feudal Japan. Coming February 2024 on ...

Movies: Deadpool vs Wolverine and Bad Boys 4

TV Shows: Shogun Hunters and Shaka iLembe

VAFA NARAGHI

Protect the one you love. Supacell, a new series from Rapman, premieres June 27 only on Netflix Watch on Netflix: ...

Movies: Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F and Bad Boys 4

TV Shows: Supacell and Simone Biles Rising

KHANYISA BUNU

TV Shows: The Bala Family, Uthando Nesithembu and Breaking Bad

The F-Show’ is on at Sandton’s Theatre on the Square on September 13, 14 and 15.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Viral TikTok series ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ set for TV adaptation

Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson went viral when she shared online how she entered a marriage with "a scam artist" during the pandemic.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

'The Girls on the Bus', 'Apollo 13 Survival': 5 Things to stream this week

See what you can watch on small screens this week
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Behind the seams: Mzansi Magic's ‘Champions’

The hit telenovela brings all the glam thanks to seasoned MUA Nothando Migeri. See all the details about her work and beauty tips for men and women
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. See how local beauty queens put SA on list of top 10 most beautiful in world Lifestyle
  2. Christian Cowan, Tyla’s album dress designer, presents his 2025 spring/summer ... Lifestyle
  3. Thapelo Mokoena shares his age-defying grooming tips Lifestyle
  4. 'This is such a big moment for African music': Tyla makes history with MTV VMA ... Lifestyle
  5. Ox Nché talks grooming and his post-match skincare Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gone Native
ARISE 360 CHATS WITH CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA