From ‘The Bala Family’ to ‘Bad Boys 4’, see what these celebs are streaming

Award-winning comedians Mpho Popps, Vafa Naraghi and Khanyisa Bunu are coming together for their first comedy special — The F-Show.
The show jumps from the absurdity of the cost of living to the tenacity of side hustle culture, as the unfiltered special reflects the glorious ups and downs, ins and outs of surviving in South Africa.
“I am excited to perform The F-Show for audiences. This show is about capturing the everyday chaos and humour that comes with being South African,” says Mpho Popps. “It’s raw, it’s real and it’s ridiculously funny. We’re not just telling jokes, we’re sharing stories everyone can relate to.”
With all three having graced the big and small screens, we find out what they are watching. Whether it tickles their funny bone or have them gripped to the edge of their seats, here’s what you can watch this weekend, according to The F-Show cast.
MPHO POPPS
FX's Shōgun – OFFICIAL TRAILER | An epic saga of war, passion, and power set in Feudal Japan. Coming February 2024 on ...
Movies: Deadpool vs Wolverine and Bad Boys 4
TV Shows: Shogun Hunters and Shaka iLembe
VAFA NARAGHI
Protect the one you love. Supacell, a new series from Rapman, premieres June 27 only on Netflix Watch on Netflix: ...
Movies: Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F and Bad Boys 4
TV Shows: Supacell and Simone Biles Rising
KHANYISA BUNU
TV Shows: The Bala Family, Uthando Nesithembu and Breaking Bad
The F-Show’ is on at Sandton’s Theatre on the Square on September 13, 14 and 15.
