In the past few years, US vice-president Kamala Harris has become a name synonymous with viral memes and her eccentric quotes. The US presidential candidate is also making statements on the fashion front with her functional approach to glamour.
Her approach to style also contrasts that of her political rival, former president Donald Trump, whose staples have been red ties, untailored suits and expensive fabrics. While she also opts for expensive designer items, her style ethos is defined by practical pieces that she often wears many times, in contrast with most women in vying for a space in the White House who have to contest with fickle audiences.
Looking to adapt the Democratic nominee's style in your wardrobe?
Here are summer-ready tips that offer bang for your bucks and will see you dominate the boardroom.
ON A BUDGET | How to rock Kamala Harris’ high-low corporate style
Own the looks that have made the US presidential candidate a fashion icon
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
CHUCKS AND PEARLS
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Supplied
Harris' most famed style staple has been her “chucks and pearls” combo. A definitive element of her fashion approach, the look is typically minimal using sneakers. This is a comfortable option as she usually wears them at rallies, school visits or conventions that include a lot of walking.
For casual Fridays or charity runs, opt for navy, grey or black blazers that can go with any T-shirts or tops in your closet. Avoid flashy, layered pearl necklaces or drop earrings and rather go for mid-length neck pieces or studded pearl earrings. Any low-rise sneakers are fine, but you can also stick to the classic All Stars in white, grey or black.
LOCAL IS LEKKER
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Supplied
Redefining power dressing, Harris looks to champion creations by black designers, particularly the unique designs by Pyer Moss and Christopher John Rodgers, who not only thread their political views into their collections but also create strong statement pieces.
While South Africa's top designers such as Impring, Thebe Magugu and MaXhosa are obvious choices for powerful dressing, look to more affordable options from boutiques and in accessories. Turbans and beaded items can also help embrace cultural elements, or consider retailers such as YDE, home to designers including Ruald Rheeder and Craig Port, who often create workplace appropriate items.
STAPLE BLOUSES
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Supplied
From pussy bows to shirt collars, Harris often wears power suits and opts for blouses in formal settings. Not afraid to repeat these, she creates a distinct uniform consisting of monochromatic ensembles that can be mixed and matched.
To capture the workwear uniform she looks to a lavaliere neckline for extremely formal settings or a simplistic blouse design that can be worn with or without jackets in your closet. While Harris opts for sharp toe pumps, black heels can be a comfortable alternative alongside statement kitten heels or platforms, depending on whether you opt for tapered trousers or wide leg pants respectively.
COCONUT BROWN
Image: STEPHANIE SCARBROUGH/REUTER/Supplied
Perhaps stemming from her “coconut tree” idiom, Harris most recently went viral for the quote and subsequent choice to wear coconut brown soon after. Earthy tones have been a preferred choice for Harris, not only complementing her skin tone but also creating a relaxed look synonymous with effortless style and comfort.
For blazers, look to tan tones that can be switched out for waistcoats in lighter shades of brown. These are neutral tones so make sure to pair them with other neutral colours. Accessorise with simple gold neck pieces, earrings, bracelets or watches to complement the rich tones of earthy ensembles. If you go for a bag in the same colour, create a contrast with a darker shade to help it pop and not look cheap or washed out.
