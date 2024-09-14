Lifestyle

IN PICS | 'The Universe on Stage' - science meets art

14 September 2024 - 14:30 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
The Universe on Stage is a production where science meets art, narrated by physicist Dr Luca Pontiggia, accompanied by pianist and composer Yasheen Modi.

Staged at the Mandela Theatre in Johannesburg, the production brings the mysteries of black holes to life through a captivating talk, live original music and cinematic visuals.

“This isn’t just a show; it’s an immersive journey through our universe and our place in it — a truly novel kind of live entertainment,” says Pontiggia. “It’s for people of any age and any background. Our goal is to ignite curiosity and wonder about the universe while providing a memorable experience and inspiring us to see the world with a child-like perspective.”

