Lifestyle

Fashion

Brat summer is here

Inspired by Charli XCX, this summer is sexy in knee-high boots, irreverent white tanks, and iconic green.

15 September 2024 - 00:00 By Jennifer Krug

Look 1..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Christian Cowan, Tyla’s album dress designer, presents his 2025 spring/summer ... Lifestyle
  2. Ts Madison, Tyla, Taylor Swift: best and worst dressed at 2024 VMAs Lifestyle
  3. Navigating the two-pot retirement system Lifestyle
  4. See how local beauty queens put SA on list of top 10 most beautiful in world Lifestyle
  5. Pearl Modiadie flexes her acting muscles in new legal drama Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Grave of the Fireflies | Official Trailer | Netflix
Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix