Christine Baranski, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey: best and worst dressed at the Emmys

See who were the trailblazers and who needs a ticket to a new stylist

16 September 2024 - 11:08
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Christine Baranski attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 15 2024.
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters

BEST

CHRISTINE BARANSKI

In an era defined by daring styles, a multitude of micro trends and lacklustre red carpet influence, Baranski stood out for merging the night's trendy metallics with a sophisticated flair.

The Gilded Age star looked to a master of evening wear, Oscar de la Renta, in a column dress that showcased the eye-catching floral details of the custom creation. A statement feature of the outfit is her wrap bodice accompanied by emerald cuffs and statement earrings. A playful look that manages to combine Baranski's usual refined ensembles.

NICOLA COUGHLAN

'Bridgerton' actress Nicola Coughlan.
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters

For her Emmy Awards debut, Coughlan went for another snatched outfit by Prabal Gurung. The sculptural sequin dress features an on-trend peplum waist that has made a high-end come back. The look shines without a beauty beat a dramatic outfit would need. Instead, she goes for subtle warm tones and a pulled back hairdo.

AARON MORTEN

Aaron Morten in Kenzo.
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As the summer wedding season approaches, we are bound to see men take on Morten's all-red ensemble from Kenzo. The ensemble is l formal with nehru and gold embellishments, while the boxy fit makes it youthful and casual. We are sure to see more men embrace comfy utilitarian formal wear rather than stuffy old tuxedos.

CATHERINE O'HARA

Catherine O'Hara revived old trends.
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If there is one trend that has been done to death, it's mesh nude effect gowns. With variations that have landed icons such as Beyoncé on worst dressed lists, it's a pretty tricky look to pull off without looking like a sickly emergency ward escapee. O'Hara proved that older Hollywood stars can make these gowns work when worn with the right make-up. Her glowing beauty beat is close enough to match the nude shades of the dress while l keeping her skin tone warm enough to not be washed out by the outfit. Her blunt midi bob modernises the look, though she could have done without the teardrop neck piece.

WORST

AMBER CHARDAE ROBINSON

Amber Chardae Robinson arrives at the 76th Emmy Awards.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Overly dramatic dresses always run the risk of being an outlandish attempt at turning heads. In a night dominated by subtle statements and designs that favour the wearer's body, Robinson ran the risk of looking like she got a small street gown at the last minute. The gown features too many details that end up cheapening the fabrics used. All topped with a minimal approach to glam, which is great but makes her overall look underwhelming and disappointing.

JONATHAN BAILEY AND MATT BOMER

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer matched in mediocrity.
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In an evening where male guests wowed in gender-swapped clothing and deconstructed approaches to their personal style, it was an easy night for men to shine with the most basic attempt at a glammed-up look. However, seasoned red carpet stars Bailey and Bomer were disappointing in Florida beach-ready looks that resembled Miami Vice goons. All they need are cheap cigars and pun-ridden script lines.

BRIE LARSON

Brie Larson in Chanel.
Image: Aude Guerrucci

It has become a sad trend at Chanel to find uninspired outfits for stars who could help themselves to striking and edgier looks instead. That was the case with Larson's demure yet retro look that has no place on one of the most important red carpets she could attend. From bows to diamond embellishments, Larson would have been better off building a look around the dramatic opening cape from the brand's fall 2024 couture collection instead.

