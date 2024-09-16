FREE TO READ | Easy DIY

Lifestyle

The new season cals for making changes in our homes, here's how

16 September 2024 - 00:00
A change of season.
Image: Supplied

As we embrace the changing seasons, it’s the perfect time to dive into home improvement projects that not only enhance our living spaces, but also reflect our personal style. In this issue, we’re thrilled to introduce you to the Cricut Joy, your ultimate DIY companion for creating custom vinyl decals and organisation labels that will transform your home. Explore the latest retail spaces from Builders and Hirsch’s, where you can find everything you need for your DIY endeavours.

Our expert guidance section is packed with essential tips on what to consider before embarking on your DIY journey, as well as crucial renovation mistakes to avoid. We want to ensure your projects are successful, safe and cost-effective.

Discover the latest household accessory trends that cater to our evolving lifestyles, especially for those who work from home. And don’t miss our bathroom upgrade feature, which proves that with the right design and products, style and functionality can be achieved. Finally, we’ll guide you through building a sturdy garden gate, making it easier than ever to enhance your outdoor space. Let’s get started on those DIY dreams.

Raina Julies, Editor.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

