From Red Foo to Stevie Wonder: see how big the Jackson family really is
Blood runs thicker than music when it comes to the famed family
16 September 2024 - 18:00
The news of Toriano “Tito” Jackson's passing has shaken the music world. As one of the last Jackson family members to release solo music in 2016, Tito was pivotal to the success and growth of the musical family...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.