Lifestyle

From Red Foo to Stevie Wonder: see how big the Jackson family really is

Blood runs thicker than music when it comes to the famed family

16 September 2024 - 18:00 By Staff Writer

The news of Toriano “Tito” Jackson's passing has shaken the music world. As one of the last Jackson family members to release solo music in 2016, Tito was pivotal to the success and growth of the musical family...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi shows off new look as judge at Miss Universe Vietnam Lifestyle
  2. ‘That would be lovely’: ‘Daily Show’ host Jon Stewart on welcoming Trevor Noah ... Lifestyle
  3. Christine Baranski, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey: best and worst dressed at ... Lifestyle
  4. ‘Shogun’, ‘Hacks’ claim top honours at TV’s Emmy awards Lifestyle
  5. Navigating the two-pot retirement system Lifestyle

Latest Videos

LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
2024 Festival of Motoring