Securing your child’s future, even beyond your lifetime

“The thought of not being there to witness a child’s milestones is heartbreaking,” says Kotze. “However, it's crucial to consider how you can help them to achieve their goals if the unforeseen happens and you pass away. This is why having life insurance as part of your financial plan is so important to secure your child’s future.”

Is life insurance worth the investment?

Old Mutual's newly released 2023 claim statistics shows that the unexpected passing of a breadwinner at any age is always within the realm of possibility — and it happens far more often than most of us think.

In 2023, Old Mutual paid 98% of all death claims, totalling an astounding R5.6bn. Claims payouts started for clients as young as 20 and were relatively evenly spread between men and women.

These numbers paint a clear picture: tragedy can strike anywhere, regardless of age, gender or lifestyle. Life insurance can provide parents with the peace of mind that the future they want for their children remains possible, even when they are no longer there.

Choosing a trustworthy financial partner

“Trust is everything when it comes to selecting a financial service provider, and partnering with an accredited financial adviser can help you protect the ones you love with life insurance that suits your lifestyle,” says Kotze.

“Old Mutual paid R14.1bn in risk claims across Old Mutual SA in 2023. That is an average of R57m for every working day. These numbers serve as proof that Old Mutual consistently strives to honour their promises to be there for their customers, especially in the moments that they need them most”.

One conversation can ensure a lifetime's peace of mind

Most of us want to believe there will always be more opportunities to create a brighter future for our children. Unfortunately, life is uncertain, and that will not be the reality for all of us.

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (SA) Ltd is a licensed FSP and Life Insurer.