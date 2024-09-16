Lifestyle

‘Shogun’, ‘Hacks’ claim top honours at TV’s Emmy awards

16 September 2024 - 07:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Shogun' won the best drama award at the Emmys on Sunday and won acting awards for Japanese stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. File photo.
'Shogun' won the best drama award at the Emmys on Sunday and won acting awards for Japanese stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. File photo.
Image: Disney+ SA

The historical epic Shogun won the prestigious best drama award at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, and Hacks upset favourite The Bear to win best comedy as Hollywood celebrated the best of television.

Shogun, a sweeping story about political machinations in 17th-century Japan, also won acting awards for Japanese stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Hacks, about a 70-something comedian and a millennial writer, was the surprise winner of the best comedy series, which awards pundits believed was close to a lock for the second season of restaurant tale The Bear.

Netflix's Baby Reindeer, a chilling story about a bartender stalked by a customer, was named best limited series.

The Bear won three of the four Emmy Awards for comedy acting, yielding only to Jean Smart, who claimed her third trophy for her starring role as an ambitious stand-up comic on Hacks.

Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won their second straight Emmys for comedy actor and supporting actor on The Bear. White portrays Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a man trying to turn his family's Chicago sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment.

Trevor Noah’s triple Emmy nods kick off awards season

Comedian Trevor Noah has kicked off awards season with a bang. He garnered three nods, one in the category Outstanding Variety Special – Pre-recorded ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

"This show has changed my life and instilled a faith that change is possible," White said as he held his award on stage at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Moss-Bachrach earned his trophy for his role as Cousin Richie, a restaurant manager and father.

Both actors won the same awards at the last Emmys, held in January after Hollywood labour strikes disrupted the normal schedule.

In a surprise, Liza Colón-Zayas landed a third Emmy for The Bear. She was named best supporting comedy actress for her role as chef Tina Marrero, winning in a field that included legends Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett.

Smart received a standing ovation when she won her third Emmy as the septuagenarian comedian Deborah Vance on Hacks.

"I appreciate this because I just don't get enough attention," Smart joked on stage.

Schitt's Creek stars Eugene and Dan Levy shared hosting duties, the first father-and-son duo to emcee the awards.

"If things go south, my name is pronounced Martin Short," Eugene Levy deadpanned, referring to the Only Murders in the Building star who was in the audience.

Dan Levy joked the Emmys were known as "broadcast TV's biggest night for honouring movie stars on streaming services".

Winners were chosen by the nearly 22,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of Hollywood's Television Academy.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Succession', 'The Bear' prevail at nostalgic Emmy Awards

Organisers used this year's milestone - the 75th Emmys - to honour classic television shows with cast reunions and other moments.
Lifestyle
8 months ago

'I'll start by thanking the crazy Africans who followed me': Trevor Noah wins Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series

Noah beat late-night heavyweights Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart in his category to win the coveted Primetime Emmy award.
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Trevor Noah to host 2024 Grammys for the 4th time AND is a triple nominee for awards season

Hot on the heels of his first Golden Globe nomination this past week, Trevor Noah has announced he is returning as master of ceremonies for the 66th ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Navigating the two-pot retirement system Lifestyle
  2. Severe flu can be deadly. Do you have a higher risk of catching it? Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | R100k campaign started for Miss Universe Nigeria finalist Ufa Dania to ... Lifestyle
  4. Avoid drawing from your retirement savings to boost your budget, says Old Mutual Lifestyle
  5. 5 must-have ingredients in your beauty regime Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We hear her': French women rally to support Gisele Pelicot | REUTERS
Houthi missile reaches central Israel for the first time | REUTERS