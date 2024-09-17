Lifestyle

POLL | Are Americans overreacting by calling Tyla disrespectful and arrogant for asking for help?

17 September 2024 - 14:30 By TIMESLIVE
Tyla accepts the award for Best Afrobeats for 'Water' from presenters Halle Bailey and Lil Nas X during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.
Image: Brendan McDermid

Award-winning musician Tyla is constantly finding herself at the centre of cultural clashes with Americans, with her interactions repeatedly analysed and deemed out of tune with Western culture.

Tyla Seethal from Edenvale has been in the spotlight after she asked for help holding her award during the MTV Video Music Award 2024. She was sharing the stage with Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey.

The South African-born singer won the MTV Award for Best Afrobeats. 

When accepting the award she said: “You guys know me and holding awards tjo hayi, I am not strong enough. Can you please hold it for me, I’m sorry. Thank you.” 

Rapper Lil Nas X assisted her. Some Americans expressed unhappiness with Tyla’s stage interaction, describing it as “arrogant” and “uppity African”. 

Some people believed she was asking Bailey to hold the award, but Tyla said that was not true.

