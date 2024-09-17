REVIEW | ‘The Deliverance’: A Christian horror movie you need to see

With an opening title card that says “inspired by true events”, you would expect to leave the movie theatre with chills down your spine, but this faith-based horror movie will leave you feeling spiritually liberated.
A new entry into the religious horror genre, The Deliverance immerses viewers in a chilling tale of demonic possession and spiritual struggle with the story of a Pittsburgh-based family whose lives are turned upside down when a demon threatens to destroy them from the inside out.
Directed by Lee Daniels, known for his work on Precious and The Butler, the film brings a unique perspective to the haunted house genre, blending faith and fear in the dramatisation of the real-life haunting of the Ammons family who lived in Gary, Indiana, in 2011.
The film premiered in theatres on August 16 before hitting Netflix screens.
The film centres on the Jackson family, with Andra Day starring as Ebony Jackson, a character inspired by Latoya Ammons. Ebony and her mother, played by Glenn Close, and her three children, played by Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Demi Singleton (King Richard), and Andre B Jenkins (The Wonder Years), relocate to a rental home in Gary, which becomes the epicentre of supernatural terror.
The movie starts with an epigraph from Chinese Christian theologian Watchman Nee which sets the tone in the narrative of Christian themes of sin and deliverance throughout the film. The thematic depth is reflected throughout the film, from its depiction of God’s resurrection power to dialogues about genuine faith and the redemptive power of Jesus.
Closing with the hymn I Know Who Holds Tomorrow, this further reinforces the film’s message of hope and redemption amid the horror.
While The Deliverance stays true to many familiar tropes of the genre with creepy music, malevolent imaginary friends and unsettling smells, it distinguishes itself with a fresh perspective on the intersection of race, faith, and fear, a rarity in the haunted house genre.
One of the film’s standout aspects is its rejection of the typical exorcism movie formula in which a pastor performs a deliverance. In this film we see the mother fighting off the evil spirit through her fierce love and faith, which makes the movie even more relatable.
This shift in focus underscores the film’s emphasis on personal and spiritual transformation, as Ebony’s journey towards overcoming the darkness involves a profound spiritual awakening and submission to God.
Daniels explained his vision in an interview with Netflix: “In recent years, we’ve had some brilliant horror movies like Get Out, but my goals were different. This is supposed to scare you into believing in a higher power because it actually happened. It’s a story about demonic possession and the power of faith that’s grounded in reality. That kind of dramatic storytelling has always interested me.”
Day said she enjoyed working with Daniels as a director.
“I just love the way he works as a director, as a friend. I would say it’s synergistic, but I think it’s more of a spiritual thing. We’re both believers, and I try to let the spirit guide me. He does too. I think that’s why it works. It’s the spirit. It’s something he and I say all the time,” said Day.
The film concludes with a chilling note that the house, abandoned until its demolition in 2016, continues to be a site of eerie occurrences. The Deliverance is a genre-defying film that uses the typical demonic possession narrative to explore deeper themes of faith, redemption and the power of maternal love.
Its fresh perspective and heartfelt storytelling make it a notable addition to the realm of horror cinema, inviting audiences to confront their fears while finding solace in spiritual conviction.
