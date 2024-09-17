Lifestyle

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested after grand jury indictment

17 September 2024 - 06:35 By Rishabh Jaiswal and Gnaneshwar Rajan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Monday night. File photo.
Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Monday night. File photo.
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan by federal agents on Monday night based on a sealed indictment, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York said.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs by the US attorney's office," said Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for Combs.

Agnifilo said Combs voluntarily relocated to New York in anticipation of the charges.

A spokesperson for the US attorney for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on Agnifilo's remarks.

Combs, 54, has faced several allegations of sexual assault.

Last week, singer Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault, battery, sex trafficking, gender discrimination and fraud in the Southern District of New York. Combs denied the allegations.

In the same month Combs was ordered to pay $100m (R1.7bn)  in a different sexual assault lawsuit to Derrick Lee Smith, who accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party almost 30 years ago. An attorney for Combs said the rapper would move to have the judgment dismissed.

R&B vocalist Casandra Ventura sued Combs in 2023, accusing him of serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape during a 10-year professional and romantic relationship. She agreed to an undisclosed settlement in November 2023, and Combs strongly denied the allegations.

Combs is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop and was a hugely successful performer.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by former Bad Boy Records singer

Dawn Richard, a former singer for Bad Boy Records, has filed a lawsuit accusing music mogul and the label's founder Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused in gang-rape of teenager in New York

Hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused in federal court on Wednesday of taking part in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in his Manhattan ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of 1991 sexual assault in second suit

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a university student in 1991 in a lawsuit filed in a New York court on ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi shows off new look as judge at Miss Universe Vietnam Lifestyle
  2. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested after grand jury indictment Lifestyle
  3. Sleek new look for Sabi Sand favourite Lifestyle
  4. From Red Foo to Stevie Wonder: see how big the Jackson family really is Lifestyle
  5. See how local beauty queens put SA on list of top 10 most beautiful in world Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Auditor General briefs SCOPA on the Financial performance of PRASA and SAA
Homes set ablaze as wildfires rage out of control in Portugal | REUTERS