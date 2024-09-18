From winning Oscars and starring in what has been called the worst superhero movie in history, Halle Berry has come far from her pageant days to establish herself as an icon of the big screen.
When streamers like Netflix would replay her 2013 thriller, The Call, Berry would find herself a viral sensation for her wig choice in the flick. Keeping a rapport where she made fun of the wig with her fans on X, Berry's fans prompted each other to dress up in their most ridiculous wigs for her latest movie, Never Let Go, with the actress making a surprise appearance as her character Jordan Turner in The Call.
Taking to her social media she shared that her fans "showed up and showed out" in their assortment of costume wigs when she attended some of the "wig screenings" of Never Let Go.
"I didn't just make this abomination up," Berry shared at the premiere. "The woman that walked me through the call centre and explained to me what it was to be a 911 call centre operator had this hairdo and so I stole it from her."
She expressed gratitude to the fans who showed support and arrived in the wigs warning of "the other wig in it".
Here's a look at the iconic weaves and wigs of Berry's career:
WATCH | The best Halle Berry wigs from the big screen
From superheroes to split personalities, we revisit some of the actress's viral and iconic looks
Here's a look at the iconic weaves and wigs of Berry's career:
FRANKIE AND ALICE
While still rocking her signature pixie, Berry starred in the NAACP Image Award-winning movie Frankie & Alice, which was centred on a go-go dancer with multiple personality disorder. Both hairstyles capturing the characters were expertly done, with Frankie's wild Beyonce-esque wig being quite similar to that of Jordan's in The Call. Her Alice wig captures the personality's elegance with a slicked back bun in the memorable wedding scene.
STORM
Ororo "Storm" Munroe is perhaps one of the most recognisable faces in Marvel's roster of mutants and super heroes, with her long flowing white hair. Other than the "toad struck by lighting" line that has also made Berry an internet sensation, the wigs for the character have been a colourful addition to the character's various comic-book appearances.
In the first and second instalment, she wears a version with long locks and a bang. The third instalment features a blunt bob with black streaks. Her final appearance as the character in X-Men: Days of Future Past sees her in a spiky pixie.
ROXANNE
Another recent flick sees her star alongside Mark Wahlberg as Roxanne in The Union. Many speculated that Berry was set to return in X-Men when she released initial images of the hairstyle, but the edgy buzzed cut with side bangs was for her gritty character in the new movie.
KARLA DYSON
Trendy haircuts have also made it into Berry's appearances and her characters like Karla Dyson in Kidnap have sported the 2010s beach waves sensation that many including the Kardashians were gaga for. The movie was anything but fun, though, as she played a mother who had to save her abducted child. While the movie was panned, it did spark some fascination with Berry's choice of hairdos.
KHAILA RICHARDS
Before her Oscar-winning performance on Monster's Ball, Berry turned heads as a drug addict who believes her baby is dead and fights to get him back when she learns years later that he is still alive. Her earlier scenes see her in wild, teased tresses to capture the state of her character's tragic life.
NISI
And then there was Nisi, a memorable role in Berry's arsenal as an enterprising diva looking to open a restaurant with a salon in it on B.A.P.S. Alongside the late Natalie Desselle the pair wore a number of theatrical outfits and wigs — particularly the updos they wore in the earlier half of the movie. Another memorable, more modest style includes a platinum blow-out bob.
