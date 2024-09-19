TUNE IN TO MUTED TONES
Four expert tips to bring quiet luxury to your home
From 'greige' walls to organic textures, give your home a much-needed facelift with these four fabulous tips
Image: Supplied by Soft&Co
You might be familiar with the fashion known as quiet luxury made popular by TikTokers and fans of Succession. The trend is not limited to what you wear but also your choice in decor pieces. It embraces a minimalist approach and celebrates muted tones, inspired by the natural world.
This is not a bland approach, as it also introduces tactile textures and interesting detail that allows your personality to pop. Shying away from brash branding options, the understated trend embraces substance over design.
Interior designer and founder of bespoke furniture design company Soft&Co, Brenda Hart, shares that the quiet luxury approach is “an antidote to rampant consumerist design for newness’s sake. It embraces minimalist principles but loves providing comfort at every touchpoint.”
For Hart, quiet luxury welcomes restraint but loves details and authenticity because the end result should always be comfort. Here's a look at how she believes one can incorporate the trend in their surroundings:
Image: Supplied by Soft&Co
TUNE IN TO MUTED TONES
There’s a reason “greige” is yet again one of the most popular interior paint colours. It’s a neutral that’s warm and partners beautifully with so many other muted and refined tones. Pair this easy-on-the-eye shade with creamy whites and whisper-grey tones, and bring in bolder hues like charcoal and even mustard yellow for visual interest on key focal points and furniture.
TALK TO TEXTURE
Luxury is a look, but it’s also about feel, and few elements speak to sumptuous luxury better than tactile textures. Think from the floor up — place furnishings with soft rugs underfoot, mix up quality, textured upholsteries and curtaining, and delve into opulence with velvets or cashmere in detailed elements.
NATURE KNOWS BEST
Lovers of quiet luxury embrace natural materials like timber, marble and stone, often pairing them with natural fibres like cotton and linen. This appreciation for organic materials underpins one of the major principles of the trend — that beautifully made, somewhat understated (but never boring) furniture, crafted in materials with substance will last for generations to come.
LESS IS MORE
The principle of “less is more” is in perfect alignment with quiet luxury, suggesting that balance can be achieved through well-considered design and that minimal intervention and pared-down lines help to create a soothing space. When it comes to dressing your space, stick to a few beautifully made signature pieces and build from there. Another crucial factor in minimalist spaces is to invest in furniture that is as functional as it is beautiful.
