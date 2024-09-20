Lifestyle

COMPETITION | Win Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra tickets by answering easy quiz

20 September 2024 - 16:28
South African trumpeter Marcus Wyatt.
South African trumpeter Marcus Wyatt.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) and the Sunday Times are giving away a total of 30 tickets to three concerts, which will be hosted this Heritage Month.

The series of concerts include the JPO Symphonic Jazz Festival featuring Marcus Wyatt and Karend Devroop and the epic iNkosi uShaka: Umbono, Isizwe Isiphetho (King Shaka: A Vision, A Nation, A Destiny).

The concerts will be held at Wits University's Linder Auditorium on Sunday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 24.

 To stand a chance of winning a double ticket, answer the question below and indicate which show you would want to attend:

Heritage Day Concert
Heritage Day Concert
Image: Supplied

