Immerse yourself in Paco Rabanne’s new Million Gold fragrances

Taking inspiration from the masculine-feminine parallel seen in the Rabanne metal dress, Million Gold For Her explores the duality of masculinity and femininity as feminine floral notes, such as rose, are blended with the more masculine elements of a salty mineral musk accord.
Housed in a new refillable, crystalline bottle adorned with the Rabanne XL Link, the juice keeps sustainability and quality in mind, as it comprises ingredients of 90% natural origin that are sustainably grown and Fairtrade-certified, with notes of lavender oil x Tonkalactone®, jasmine mandarin oil and Madagascar vanilla absolute.
“Historically, Rabanne women's fragrances have had a very strong signature. We imagined the perfume as a piece of jewellery,” says perfumer Aliénor Massenet.
“More specifically, we made the Rabanne XL Link necklace our starting point. This piece is distinctive for its sparkle and gold. When you wear Million Gold for Her, the impact is as strong as when you wear this iconic necklace.”
Run (don't walk) to celebrate self-confidence, flamboyance and empowerment at the Rabanne XL Link activation, before the end of September, for a cool photo opportunity with the gleaming, larger-than-life link as it trails along the bustling Town Square court, or get a head start on holiday gifting with an opportunity to shop a customised bottle of Million Gold for Her for yourself — or a loved one.
The next time you’re at Mall of Africa, Johannesburg, make sure to experience Rabanne’s new Million Gold For Him and For Her fragrances in the form of an immersive Rabanne XL Link activation that will be up until the end of September.
From fashion to fragrance, Rabanne has never been subtle and “go big or go home” is exactly what Rabanne said for the launch of its new Million Gold fragrances: two disruptive scents made to galvanise the next generation of rule-breakers, fronted by two new faces and ambassadors: American supermodel Gigi Hadid and Ghanaian-American musician Moses Sumney.
Becoming the epitome of rebellious creativity, disruptive ingenuity and fashion-forward cool with its use of unconventional materials (metal and plastic) that gave garments their unique, bold and futuristic identity, Rabanne's audacious, disruptive spirit extended into the house’s venture into fragrance, creating some of the world’s most iconic scents, like 1 Million, first created in 2019.
Now, Rabanne welcomes a new era of 1 Million, almost two decades later, with the launch of Million Gold Eau De Parfum Intense For Him and Million Gold For Her, two scents that are an ode to fashion legacy, craftsmanship and expression.
Drawing inspiration from Rabanne´s fashion legacy, the iconic 1 Million gold ingot and new crystalline bottle of Million Gold For Her now comes dressed with the iconic Rabanne XL Link. Inspired by the boat chains of Brittany, a place of inspiration for Monsieur Rabanne and Julien Dossena, the XL Link is an artful piece of design featuring a series of interlaced links varying in size.
First introduced into the House’s signature jewellery designs in 2019, the XL Link has since been reimagined repeatedly in various colours, shapes and materials — and is now reborn on the Million Gold bottles as a larger-than-life insignia of masculine confidence and all-powerful femininity.
In true Rabanne fashion, the iconic Rabanne XL link, found on both the Million Gold For Him and Her bottles, has been recreated into an objet d’art for the month at Mall of Africa, encapsulating the brand’s attitude and outlook of spontaneous fun, bold femininity and unapologetic joy.
Savour the addictive boldness of Million Gold Eau De Parfum Intense For Him, created by master perfumer duo, Christophe Raynaud, who has been involved since the original 1 Million fragrance, and Quentin Bisch. Made for the man who rejects the rules of convention, the iconic 1 Million gold ingot returns elevated with the Rabanne XL Link.
Staying true to the same olfactive DNA of its predecessor, Million Gold For Him has an ultra woody, ambery profile with a citrus-spicy signature, with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom oil, bergamot, Rose Absolute, Pink Peppercorn CO2, cinnamon bark oil, Akigalawood™ and cypriol oil.
A scent that we can see ourselves spritzing all summer long, Million Gold For Her not only signals a new intoxicating and empowering feminine signature but the first ever Grand Floral for the Rabanne house, created by four globally acclaimed Symrise perfumers: Alienor Massenet, Suzy Le Helley, Nathalie Benareau and Loc Dong.
