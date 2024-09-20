Free braai gift up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times this weekend
You’ll get a complimentary pack of Bic Firelighters when you purchase your copy of ‘The Paper For The People’ at a participating Pick n Pay on September 22
20 September 2024 - 09:07
Spring's arrived at last and braai season will soon be in full swing. To celebrate, Sunday Times is giving away a free braai gift to its loyal readers.
Simply purchase your copy of the Sunday Times at any Pick n Pay or Pick n Pay Hyper store on Sunday, September 22 2024 and you'll get a free pack of Bic Firelighters.
Valid at participating stores in SA only, while stocks last.
