Protect your legacy: create a will online in just 25 minutes with Old Mutual

With an estimated 70% of South Africans not having a will, Old Mutual is committed to making legal will creation more accessible through its online will service.

This service allows more South Africans to create a legal will and empowers them to decide how their legacy will be honoured, protecting their loved ones from legal complications and financial burdens.

“Too many South Africans die without a will, leaving loved ones in a tough spot,” says Hilton Michels, CEO of Old Mutual’s Online Wills. “Our online will drafting platform addresses this by making the process of creating a will simple and accessible for everyone. It's about doing the right thing for our communities and helping people safeguard what matters most.”

Creating a valid will is crucial for deciding how assets are distributed after death and for ensuring proper care for minor children. With about 15-million South African children under the age of 14, it's vital for parents, regardless of their wealth or status, to understand the importance of having a will. Wills aren’t just for the wealthy; they are for anyone who wants to secure their family’s future and ensure their wishes are respected.

“Without a will, the law decides who gets what, often leaving loved ones without the support they need. Assets can be tied up and funds for minor children may be locked away, inaccessible when needed most,” says Michels.

Historically, the legal intricacies of drafting a will such as ensuring witnesses are not beneficiaries, and understanding the cost associated with dying, meant people believed they should be hiring a professional. This could be costly and inaccessible for many. While these challenges have discouraged will creation, technological advances are changing this.

“Our online will creation service removes many of these barriers,” says Michels. “The intuitive step-by-step process is easy to follow and helps customers to make informed decisions about asset distribution, guardianship, living wills and more, all from the comfort of their own home.”