WATCH | 'Diddy' to spend time in Brooklyn prison

20 September 2024 - 09:00 By Reuters
Sean “Diddy” Combs will spend time at this prison in Brooklyn, New York after losing his attempt to secure bail following an indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering by federal prosecutors.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleads not guilty to sex trafficking; judge denies bail

Sean “Diddy” Combs used his fame as one of hip-hop's biggest names to coerce women into demeaning sexual acts as part of a long-running scheme of sex ...
2 days ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested after grand jury indictment

Combs is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop .
3 days ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by former Bad Boy Records singer

Dawn Richard, a former singer for Bad Boy Records, has filed a lawsuit accusing music mogul and the label's founder Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual ...
1 week ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologises after video depicting attack on ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs posted an apology to social media on Sunday, two days after the release of a hotel surveillance video that appeared to ...
4 months ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' properties in LA and Miami raided by federal agents

US Department of Homeland Security agents have opened an investigation of hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs, searching his properties in Los Angeles ...
5 months ago
