Fashion
FASHION NEWS | Dolce & Gabbana, Birkenstocks and more
Splashes of colour and quality collections abound for South Africa's Spring/Summer season, writes Jennifer Krug
Image: Dolce&Gabbana
Living La Dolce Vita
Dolce&Gabbana’s latest pop-up store explores the art of luxury home living.
Walk into any Dolce&Gabbana store and you will find yourself enveloped in a whole new world. From plush gold carpeting and marbled walls to sumptuously soft couches and armchairs. A testament to the brand’s aesthetic sensibilities, their reach has expanded into more than just fashion after announcing a pop-up store dedicated to the Dolce&Gabbana Casa collection in Sandton City.
The collection features a variety of furnishings including loungewear, table accessories and decorative objects. The Casa collection is rooted in the values of the luxury brand with each item carefully curated to reflect the detailed designs, colour palette and craft techniques of the brand’s Italian heritage.
Image: Dolce&Gabbana
Image: Dolce&Gabbana
A celebration of individuality and self-expression with Dolce&Gabbana’s signature motifs — Blu Mediterraneo, Leopardo, Carretto Siciliano and Zebra — the Casa collection is an exciting opportunity to explore the art of home living.
Alongside the collection, the pop-up explores true Italian craftsmanship through a variety of Murano blown glass items, hand-painted Sicilian ceramics, scented candles and lacquered wood accessories.
The first home collection to be introduced on South African soil, the Dolce&Gabbana Casa collection pop-up store is a must-visit for anyone with a discerning eye and an appreciation for handcrafted excellence.
Image: Dolce&Gabbana
Image: Dolce&Gabbana
Big Stepper
The iconic Birkenstock sandal is reimagined for a South African summer
Image: Birkenstock
Put a spring in your step with Birkenstock’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection that adds six new silhouettes featuring aesthetic details such as big buckles and handmade-braided suede.
Staying true to the brand’s values of function, quality and premium comfort, the collection reimagines Birkenstock’s iconic footbed in an array of vivid hues, styles and new leather textures such as the embossed Shiny Lizard.
Slide your feet into the sandal perfection of the St Barths, the Catalina, the futuristic Boston Nova, the Reykjavik, Shinjuku or the platformed Papillio by Birkenstock in Fondant Pink, Elemental Blue, Surf Green, Candy Pink, Green Tea or New Beige.
Diving into design
Fashion designer Artho Eksteen talks inspiration, textile design and his upcoming show at South African Fashion Week SS25
Image: Jeremy Pelser
You are once again participating in the upcoming South African Fashion Week after winning the SAFW New Talent Search in 2021. The collection is called Pond. What can the attendees expect and what was the inspiration behind the collection?
I often find myself looking to the natural world of inspiration. If you enjoy nature, patterns and details, you would love this collection. For this season, I wanted to do a pictorial expression of bodies of freshwater. For Pond I wanted to play with patterns and prints, which we have become known for. However, I wanted to create patterns through appliqué work, beading and repeating textures.
What values, techniques and processes define your brand?
Having always been interested in the visual arts, I most enjoy the textile design process. I enjoy individually designing and drawing up different repeat prints or artworks used in my work. This process allows us to make each piece truly unique to the brand. This is underpinned by an overall responsible fashion philosophy.
Your brand continues to gain popularity and recognition. What has been your biggest accomplishment so far?
I see every satisfied customer as a huge compliment and accomplishment, but what was possibly my biggest accomplishment in building my own confidence was winning the SAFW New Talent Search. This showed me that anything could be possible and gave me the confidence to build my business to where it is today.
What is next for the Artho Eksteen brand? Where do you hope to be in the next five years?
We would like to explore the possibility of opening our own brick-and-mortar showroom and store. We would also like to have our first international showcase within the next five years.
