From bunny chow to bobotie, here are 4 heritage recipes you need to try

Feast on heritage-inspired meals made easy this holiday

23 September 2024 - 09:41
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Four-ingredient bobotie.
Image: Supplied

Over the decades Bull Brand has become one of South Africa's most recognised iconography. Fans of the corned meat will remember the “bu bu bu Bull Brand” TV adverts which captured the nation’s imagination when young boys (dubbed in men’s voices) sang about the product’s meaty virtues.  

In celebration of Heritage Day, Bull Brand revealed a new pack to celebrate its 67 years of being a kitchen staple in many homes.

Bull Brand celebrates 67 years with a new look.
Image: Supplied

The visual on the can was created using beadwork.

“We chose beadwork to celebrate our heritage because the bold and vibrant colours are synonymous with the Bull Brand iconography,” said Wendy Roman, Bull Brand manager.

“Beadwork in South Africa is often used to pass down stories, history and tradition. It therefore seemed like a natural fit to use the visual to depict our rich history rooted in South Africa.”  

Honouring its storied history, we got some of Bull Brand's unique takes on Heritage Day staples for your next braai or cultural celebration.

CURRIED MINCE BOBOTIE

Ingredients: 

  • 1 x 400g Bull Brand curried mince 
  • 1/2 cup milk 
  • 2 x eggs 
  • 1 x bay leaf

Method: 

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. 
  2. Heat the curried mince in a pan. 
  3. Whisk the egg and milk together. 
  4. Place the mince into a casserole dish. 
  5. Top with the egg and milk mixture. 
  6. Place a bay leaf in the centre. 
  7. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until the curd has set and is golden. 

 

CURRIED MINCE AND VETKOEK

Serve curried mince inside vetkoek.
Image: Supplied

Ingredients: 

  • 1 x 400g Bull Brand curried mince 
  • 4 x vetkoek

Method: 

  1. Heat the Bull Brand curried mince in a pan. 
  2. Split each vetkoek in half and fill it with the curry mixture. 

 

SAVOURY MINCE AND PHUTHU  

Phuthu and mince in under an hour.
Image: Supplied

Ingredients: 

  • 1 x 450g Bull Brand savoury mince 
  • 2 cups maize meal 
  • 2 1/2 cups water 
  • 1 tsp fine salt

Method: 

  1. Add the 2 1/2 cups of water and salt to a pot and bring it to a boil. 
  2. Add the 1 1/2 cups maize meal to the centre of the water. 
  3. Close with a tight-fitting lid. Do not stir. 
  4. Allow to cook on medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes without opening the pot. Lower the heat after the initial 5 to 8 minutes.
  5. Lift the pot lid and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon or handle of wooden spoon. 
  6. Cook the phuthu for 30 minutes on low heat with the pot lid on. After 15 minutes sprinkle in the remaining 1/2 cup maize meal, and use the wooden spoon or fork to fluff up the phuthu pap. 
  7. Warm the savoury mince in a pan and serve with the phuthu. 

 

CURRIED MINCE BUNNY CHOW

Heritage Day bunny chow.
Image: Supplied

Ingredients: 

  • 1 x 450g Bull Brand curried mince 
  • 2/3 loaf white bread

Method: 

  1. Heat the Bull Brand curried mince in a pan. 
  2. Cut the bread loaf into thirds and take out the middle part of the one third so you have a bread bowl. 
  3. Pour the Bull Brand curried mince into the centre of the bread. 
  4. Optional: serve with tomato salsa and grated carrot.  

 

