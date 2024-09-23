From bunny chow to bobotie, here are 4 heritage recipes you need to try

The visual on the can was created using beadwork.
Image: Supplied
Over the decades Bull Brand has become one of South Africa's most recognised iconography. Fans of the corned meat will remember the “bu bu bu Bull Brand” TV adverts which captured the nation’s imagination when young boys (dubbed in men’s voices) sang about the product’s meaty virtues.
In celebration of Heritage Day, Bull Brand revealed a new pack to celebrate its 67 years of being a kitchen staple in many homes.
Image: Supplied
CURRIED MINCE BOBOTIE
Ingredients:
Method:
CURRIED MINCE AND VETKOEK
Image: Supplied
Ingredients:
Method:
SAVOURY MINCE AND PHUTHU
Image: Supplied
Ingredients:
Method:
CURRIED MINCE BUNNY CHOW
Image: Supplied
Ingredients:
Method:
