From pizza to potjie, five ways to shake-up your next braai
Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel shares tips on how to innovate heritage braais
Image: Supplied
For many South Africans food has been a key to celebrating Heritage Day and while traditional recipes might be a favourite, modern spins on old classics can also make a tasty impression. Putting a wild spin on the classic braai, here are fun, five-star tips from chef Reuben Riffel with Banhoek Chilli Oil to make your next braai memorable.
1. POTJIE, BUT MAKE IT FAST
Potjiekos is a beloved South African dish, known for its rich, slow-cooked flavours. For those short on time, a quicker version can still capture the essence of this classic. By using pre-cooked ingredients and seasoning them with traditional spices you can create a satisfying meal with minimal waiting. Enjoy the signature smoky flavours without the lengthy cooking process.
2. BRAAI PIZZA WITH A LOCAL TWIST
Elevate your Heritage Day this year by preparing pizzas on the braai. With a kettle braai and a pizza stone you can craft a truly South African-inspired meal. Incorporate local ingredients such as boerewors, chakalaka or biltong to create a unique flavour profile. For an added touch of heat, drizzle Banhoek Chilli Oil over the top, transforming your pizza into a dish that balances tradition with innovation. This approach adds a fresh, creative spin to your celebration, blending familiar elements with a modern twist.
Poetry on a plate: SA chef Reuben Riffel delights on the MSC Poesia
3. EXPLORE LOCAL MARKETS
If you’re looking for a more relaxed approach, exploring South Africa’s vibrant local markets is a great option. Enjoy a variety of dishes from local vendors, raise a toast with craft beer and immerse yourself in the creative energy of the country’s culinary scene. Let the markets provide your meal while you enjoy the best of local flavours.
4. HERITAGE PICNIC
For a twist on the traditional braai, organise a picnic at a scenic spot. Pack your favourite local treats such as biltong, cheese, koeksisters, vetkoek and homemade dips. This laid-back approach allows you to soak in the beauty of nature while enjoying a relaxed celebration of Heritage Day.
5. MUSIC AND CELEBRATION
Music plays an essential role in South African culture and no celebration is complete without a carefully curated playlist. Whether you prefer old-school kwaito, the new gqom sound or classics by Miriam Makeba, let the music set the tone for your next braai. Celebrate the nation’s heritage and the rhythms that unite South Africans across generations.
