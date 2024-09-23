Lifestyle

'My heart soars': Jill Scott thanks Joburg after rocking DStv Delicious Festival

23 September 2024 - 15:58
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Jill Scott performing at the 11th Annual DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival.
Image: DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival/ Facebook

Day 2 of the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival was a spectacular celebration of music, despite the chilly weather.

American singer-songwriter Jill Scott captivated the audience at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, drawing hundreds of music lovers who passionately sang along to her hits.

With more than two decades of artistry, Scott's performance was both nostalgic and electrifying. She showcased her incredible vocal range with songs like Gimme, Whatever, He Loves Me, and her timeless favourite, Golden. The crowd swayed and sang in unison, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

After her performance, Scott expressed her gratitude on Instagram, saying: “When you sing back, Joburg, it’s so beautiful and overwhelmingly wonderful. Thank you DStv Delicious Festival for having us. Thank you Joburg for loving me the way you do. My heart soars.”

Audience member Lerato Tosi Thupi described the experience as “an out-of-body experience”, while Naledi Bianca Morobi said: “One hour was not enough for an artist that has a massive catalogue like Jill Scott.”

The festival celebrated 30 years of creative freedom in South Africa, featuring an array of tribute performances.

Loyiso Bala honoured Ray Phiri while Ayanda Khumalo delivered a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Sibongile Khumalo.

Legendary figures were celebrated as well: Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Serema Whites paid homage to Hugh Masekela, and Zolani Mahola honoured Brenda “MaBrrr” Fassie.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrated the globally acclaimed Miriam Makeba, and Jesse Clegg delivered an unforgettable tribute to his late father, Johnny Clegg.

The first day of the festival had already set the tone with thrilling performances from hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes and pop sensation Jason Derulo.

Derulo celebrated his 35th birthday on stage, energising the crowd with hits like Trumpets, Acapulco, and Talk Dirty to Me. A standout moment was when Derulo invited Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz to join him for a remix of Komasava, elevating the excitement.

Busta Rhymes, who also captivated fans with a high-energy set on day 1, said: “Joburg, you guys gave me an early Christmas.”

His performance featured classics like Baby If You Give It to Me and Look at Me and also including a new track called Bustabus from his upcoming album BLOCKBUSTA.

