Stay warm this week with a chocolate cake and berry compote recipe

Meropa Casino and Entertainment World’s young new sous chef Katleho Malete shows us how to indulge our sweet tooth with this easy-to-make recipe

23 September 2024 - 11:24 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Indulge your sweet tooth with a decadent cake.
Indulge your sweet tooth with a decadent cake.
Image: Supplied

INGREDIENTS

Cherry compote

  • frozen cherries 500g
  • granulated sugar 150g
  • lemon juice 60ml
  • vanilla essence 1 tsp 

Cake sponge

  • unsalted butter 225g
  • sugar 225g
  • eggs 4 large
  • cold espresso coffee 60ml
  • cake flour 275g
  • vanilla essence 1 tsp
  • Cocoa powder 60g
  • Baking powder 1 tsp
  • Salt ¼ tsp

Ganache

  • unsalted butter 50g
  • dark chocolate 100g
  • cream 50ml
  • granulated sugar 50g
Katleho Malete adds the finishing touches to his cake.
Katleho Malete adds the finishing touches to his cake.
Image: Supplied

METHOD

  • Preheat the oven to 180⁰C
  • Line two 23cm cake tins

Cherry compote:

  • Place all ingredients in a medium-sized saucepan, bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes or until the sauce is nice and thick.

Cake batter:

  • Grab a large bowl and add the butter and sugar. Whisk until light and fluffy, then mix in the eggs, one at a time.
  • Add the coffee and vanilla, gently fold in the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and pinch of salt.
  • Divide equally between the two cake tins and bake for 25-30 minutes until a skewer test comes out clean.
  • Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Then turn out and allow to completely cool. 

Buttercream:

  • Beat the butter with the icing sugar and granulated sugar. Add vanilla and beat again.
  • Cover with cling film and set aside.

Ganache:

  • Melt butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. Add sugar until dissolved. Take the bowl off the heat and cool for 5 minutes. Stir in the cream and beat until smooth.
  • Spread the buttercream over the top of one of the cakes. Top with the cherry compote then place the second cake on top.
  • Spread over the chocolate ganache and leave to set for 1 hour before serving.

