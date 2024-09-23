Stay warm this week with a chocolate cake and berry compote recipe
Meropa Casino and Entertainment World’s young new sous chef Katleho Malete shows us how to indulge our sweet tooth with this easy-to-make recipe
23 September 2024 - 11:24 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Indulge your sweet tooth with a decadent cake.
Image: Supplied
INGREDIENTS
Cherry compote
- frozen cherries 500g
- granulated sugar 150g
- lemon juice 60ml
- vanilla essence 1 tsp
Cake sponge
- unsalted butter 225g
- sugar 225g
- eggs 4 large
- cold espresso coffee 60ml
- cake flour 275g
- vanilla essence 1 tsp
- Cocoa powder 60g
- Baking powder 1 tsp
- Salt ¼ tsp
Ganache
- unsalted butter 50g
- dark chocolate 100g
- cream 50ml
- granulated sugar 50g
Katleho Malete adds the finishing touches to his cake.
Image: Supplied
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 180⁰C
- Line two 23cm cake tins
Cherry compote:
- Place all ingredients in a medium-sized saucepan, bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes or until the sauce is nice and thick.
Cake batter:
- Grab a large bowl and add the butter and sugar. Whisk until light and fluffy, then mix in the eggs, one at a time.
- Add the coffee and vanilla, gently fold in the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and pinch of salt.
- Divide equally between the two cake tins and bake for 25-30 minutes until a skewer test comes out clean.
- Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Then turn out and allow to completely cool.
Buttercream:
- Beat the butter with the icing sugar and granulated sugar. Add vanilla and beat again.
- Cover with cling film and set aside.
Ganache:
- Melt butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. Add sugar until dissolved. Take the bowl off the heat and cool for 5 minutes. Stir in the cream and beat until smooth.
- Spread the buttercream over the top of one of the cakes. Top with the cherry compote then place the second cake on top.
- Spread over the chocolate ganache and leave to set for 1 hour before serving.
