CHANTAL LASCARIS | Side dishes to elevate your Heritage Day braai — meat, fish, veggie or gluten-free

Ah, the braai — a word that stirs the heart of every South African. More than a cooking method, the braai is a tradition, a ceremony, a moment where we gather around the flames to celebrate heritage and togetherness. But here's the thing: not all braais are created equal. We've evolved beyond the classic “chuck a chop on the fire” mentality, and there are rival braais vying for the spotlight. It's time to talk about the four contenders of what I call the “braai prejudice”, and whether a knockout side salad might help level the playing fields.
In one corner, we have the meat braai: the undisputed champion of the fire pit. It's got history, it's got fans, but is it the only true South African braai?
Then there’s the veggie braai, still fighting against the odds to prove its worth on our grilling grids.
Lurking in the wings is the elegant fish braai, often overlooked in Gauteng and Free State, but filled with delicate flavours that meet the demands of any table in any province.
And let’s not forget the brave newcomer: the gluten-free braai. Trying to carve out its own place in our hearts (and stomachs) without the usual suspects of bread and marinades.
For me, the true test of a braai’s worth relies on the worthiness of its salad compatriots. Not every salad is the right fit for every braai contender, which is why I’m sharing four of my guaranteed side wins in time for a braailicious Heritage Day.
1. The meat braai — the classic contender
We start with the omkhulu of the braai: the meat braai. This is the one everyone knows and loves, the traditionalist's choice. Boerewors, steak, lamb chops, just thinking about it makes you want to grab your tongs. But even the reigning champion needs a worthy companion to elevate the experience. Enter my trusty, tangy chariot: fennel and radish salad. The fresh pop of anise, and the crunch of the fennel, paired with the tangy bite of radish beautifully cuts through the richness of the meat, offering a refreshing counterbalance of flavour at the poolside. I love this salad for a meat braai particularly as it is delicate and light against a lamb chop backdrop, adding a layer of sophistication to any table.
2. The veggie braai — the underdog
The veggie braai might be considered the underdog in some parts, but it is on the rise. It’s for the plant-loving, eco-conscious braai enthusiasts who want to embrace the fire without sacrificing their veggies. A classic braai purist might scoff at the idea of aubergines and peppers sizzling on the grid, but here’s where things get interesting. Since the salad comes standard at these veg fests, why not choose to add a side of pineapple kebabs, as a sweet starter or even a yummy dessert. Charred pineapple kebabs can be served tapas-style, or as dessert, with bursts of basil on the stick. Pretty to look at, delicious to pick at. The caramel twist inside the sweet and smoky flavour of the grilled pineapple is a game changer, offering a burst of tropical goodness that complements the grilled vegetables. A true contender in its own right, you’ll silence even the most sceptical of carnivores.
3. The fish braai — the quiet sophisticate
The fish braai is like the quiet sibling at a rowdy family gathering — elegant, understated and often overshadowed by the big-mouth meat braai. When done right, a fish braai is an absolute showstopper, for meat lovers too. Let’s be honest, lightly grilled snoek or fresh-caught Cape bream drizzled with lemon and herbs will make you think you’ve braaied and gone to heaven. To really let the delicate fishy flavours shine, you need a fresh, crisp salad to go with it. That’s why my top pick here would be my take on a zippy cucumber/pickle salad. Made with dill, and a whole lot of love, the cucumber side hustle is lettuce-free and time saving, as it can be made well ahead of time. Healthy. It’s simple and refreshing, a perfect match for the ocean catch.
4. The gluten-free braai — the newcomer
The rebel kid on the block. Some might say this kind of braai lacks in braai decorum. Nonsense, I say. While a newer addition to the braai scene, the gluten-free braai is often misunderstood and underappreciated, but equally deserving of a place at the table. With careful planning, gluten-free braais can offer as much variety and excitement as their counterparts. Think grilled chicken skewers, veggie parcels, and yummy buttered mielies. The key to making it sing is asparagus and strawberry. Yes, together in a salad. The salad is a genuine hit, from the sweet-tartness of the strawberries to the lemony crispness of the asparagus, tied together with red wine vinegar and spinach leaves, every other dietary requirement will have its fair share of food envy.
The beauty of the braai lies in its diversity, and in the true spirit of our South African heritage, there’s always room for everyone (and every side) around the fire.
RECIPES
SPINACH, STRAWBERRY AND ASPARAGUS SALAD
10 spears asparagus
2 cup baby spinach leaves
1 cup strawberries, halved
2 tsp toasted sesame seeds
DRESSING
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp white sugar
- ½ tsp dried dill
- Salt and pepper to taste
1. Blanche the asparagus spears in boiling water for about 2 minutes, then remove and plunge into cold water to stop the cooking process. Cut the spears in half if they are too long.
2. Scatter the spinach leaves on a platter and add the asparagus. Slice strawberries and add.
3. Whisk together the dressing ingredients and pour over the salad.
4. Scatter over the sesame seeds.
CUCUMBER SALAD
1 medium cucumber, thinly sliced
1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced
3 Tbsp chopped fresh dill
DRESSING
1. Place the cucumber and onion slices in a bowl.
2. Mix the dressing ingredients together.
3. Sprinkle over the chopped dill and mix well. 4. Chill the salad in the fridge for at least an hour before serving to allow the flavours to develop.
FENNEL AND RADISH SALAD
1 large bulb fennel, finely sliced
About 10 radishes, finely sliced
¼ red onion, peeled and finely sliced
¼ cup coarsely chopped rocket
DRESSING
1. Mix the fennel, radishes, onion and rocket in a bowl.
2. Whisk together the dressing ingredients and pour over the salad, ensuring everything is well coated. Serve immediately.
About the author: Chantal Lascaris' books The Ultimate Salad Book and All Sorts of Tapas from her All Sorts cookbook series are available at leading retailers and online as e-books.
