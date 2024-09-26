Lifestyle

OPINION

Customs worth practising beyond Heritage Day

The holiday might be over but it's important to remember that some traditional customs are worth practising every day, says the writer

26 September 2024 - 09:20 By Charlene Louw
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Some South Africans celebrate their heritage through unqombothi. Stock image.
Some South Africans celebrate their heritage through unqombothi. Stock image.
Image: inkdrop/123rf.com

Some traditional customs are worth practising every day — not only on Heritage Day. Sorghum beer, or umqombothi, is moving from traditional to mainstream as a new generation of brewmasters innovates with it and explores its versatility to appeal to a wide spectrum of tastes.

Why is umqombothi uniquely African?

What gives umqombothi its unique taste is sorghum, a cereal indigenous to Africa that can be used not only in beer but in a variety of other contexts. It is naturally fermented in a process that can take several days to a week, creating a beer that is relatively low in alcohol (at 3-4% ABV) compared with mainstream beers (with an ABV of about 5%), making it ideal for responsible drinking.

Sorghum beer was made in Africa long before Europeans arrived. Traditionally, umqombothi (or one of its regional variations) is made by women, and the process takes several days.

For hundreds or even thousands of years, it has been drunk to celebrate special events like a wedding, a birth or a graduation, to evoke the blessings of the ancestors on the event. It still plays that role. But the combination of urbanisation and changing tastes means young women are no longer learning how to make umqombothi and young men are switching to clear beers.

Various initiatives are under way by the Beer Association of SA (BASA), United National Breweries (UNB — the biggest manufacturer and distributor of traditional beer in SA) and craft brewers to ensure umqombothi grows its appeal to young, affluent urban consumers.

From pizza to potjie, five ways to shake-up your next braai

Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel shares tips on how to innovate heritage braais
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Umqombothi for all tastes

There are many different ways to enjoy sorghum beer.

UNB’s flagship product, Chibuku, is widely sold. Each of UNB’s other brands, Leopard, Tlokwe and Ijuba, has its own flavour and reflects different regional brewing traditions. UNB has also diversified its offering by introducing new brands and options. It has launched Chibuku Super, Chibuku Super Banana, Ijuba Extra and Tlokwe Extra, as well as a 20 litre product for homebrewers.

A number of smaller breweries in South Africa are innovating and experimenting with different styles and flavours.

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, the brewmaster of Tolokazi, brews a Tolokazi Sorghum Pilsner, a clear beer that won the 2021 African Beer Cup Bronze Award. “Consumers will comment on the taste of sorghum, which reminds them where they come from,” she says.

“In South Africa today, where we try to embrace diversity and each other’s cultures, umqombothi is a way to introduce the grain to people who have not tried traditional African beer before,” Nxusani-Mawela says. “Some hard-core beer drinkers will enjoy it, but so will aficionados of craft beer, because it is accessible and easy drinking.”

She has collaborated with Nick Smith of Soul Barrel Brewing Co to offer a Wild African Soul beer. Wild African Soul combines a batch of umqombothi with two other beers to produce a beverage described as “flavours of creamy pear and big jammy fruit, citrus and honey”. It won the African Celebration Award at the 2023 African Beer Cup.

From bunny chow to bobotie, here are 4 heritage recipes you need to try

Feast on heritage-inspired meals made easy this holiday.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Soweto brewer Thembisile Ndlovu has experimented with umqombothi shakes, blending the beer with ice cream, to appeal to younger palates. Other umqombothi brewers are adding herbs and spices like ginger, cinnamon, mint or mocha or blending it with fruit flavours like pineapple, banana and strawberry. Umqombothi even features in cocktails.

Ndlovu is also encouraging more township restaurants that offer Mogodu Monday menus (which serve traditional food) to serve sorghum beer at the same time, to ensure umqombothi becomes more frequently consumed.

Several years ago, Nxusani-Mawela launched the annual Umqombothi Brewing Competition, to spur the younger, urbanised generation to retain the recipes passed down through the generations. At the same time, the competition encourages the clear beer homebrew community to experiment with different styles of sorghum beer and maintain South Africa’s unique brewing identity.

Broader initiatives to promote traditional beer

The annual South African National Beer Trophy has a special category for sorghum beer, which BASA sponsors. We want to show that our association represents all beer, not just mainstream beer. Umqombothi, in all its variations, is a proud part of South Africa’s heritage that we believe can appeal to a young, trendy urban consumer. Today’s formulations are often lighter, carbonated and more palatable to a wider audience.

As an element of Africa’s unique culture, umqombothi can contribute towards sustainable tourism. Just as discerning beer drinkers seek out Germany’s Weissbier and Belgium’s blonde ale, visitors to South Africa can taste umqombothi.

Charlene Louw is the CEO of Beer Association of SA.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Monarchs of the shebeens

Showmax series Shebeen Queens shows women’s grit, determination and affection no matter what life throws at them, writes Sbu Mkwanazi
Lifestyle
5 days ago

No idea what to do at a real Zulu wedding? No problem ...

No stilettos, French kissing or vegans: here’s how to be the perfect guest and stay on the good side of the gogos.
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Something's brewing: new booze route puts Eastern Cape tipples on top

The Eastern Cape Craft Brewing, Distilling and Wine Route highlights its best libations along 700km from Storms River to Chintsa, Makhanda to ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My heart soars': Jill Scott thanks Joburg after rocking DStv Delicious Festival Lifestyle
  2. From pizza to potjie, five ways to shake-up your next braai Lifestyle
  3. Four expert tips to bring quiet luxury to your home Lifestyle
  4. ‘Swartwater’ — A Nama Khoi tale of loss, resilience and heritage Lifestyle
  5. Maye Musk’s cover designer Autumn Lin talks ‘zipper couture’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zelenskiy tells UN that Putin is planning to attack power plants
Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS