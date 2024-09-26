Umqombothi for all tastes
There are many different ways to enjoy sorghum beer.
UNB’s flagship product, Chibuku, is widely sold. Each of UNB’s other brands, Leopard, Tlokwe and Ijuba, has its own flavour and reflects different regional brewing traditions. UNB has also diversified its offering by introducing new brands and options. It has launched Chibuku Super, Chibuku Super Banana, Ijuba Extra and Tlokwe Extra, as well as a 20 litre product for homebrewers.
A number of smaller breweries in South Africa are innovating and experimenting with different styles and flavours.
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, the brewmaster of Tolokazi, brews a Tolokazi Sorghum Pilsner, a clear beer that won the 2021 African Beer Cup Bronze Award. “Consumers will comment on the taste of sorghum, which reminds them where they come from,” she says.
“In South Africa today, where we try to embrace diversity and each other’s cultures, umqombothi is a way to introduce the grain to people who have not tried traditional African beer before,” Nxusani-Mawela says. “Some hard-core beer drinkers will enjoy it, but so will aficionados of craft beer, because it is accessible and easy drinking.”
She has collaborated with Nick Smith of Soul Barrel Brewing Co to offer a Wild African Soul beer. Wild African Soul combines a batch of umqombothi with two other beers to produce a beverage described as “flavours of creamy pear and big jammy fruit, citrus and honey”. It won the African Celebration Award at the 2023 African Beer Cup.
Customs worth practising beyond Heritage Day
The holiday might be over but it's important to remember that some traditional customs are worth practising every day, says the writer
Image: inkdrop/123rf.com
Some traditional customs are worth practising every day — not only on Heritage Day. Sorghum beer, or umqombothi, is moving from traditional to mainstream as a new generation of brewmasters innovates with it and explores its versatility to appeal to a wide spectrum of tastes.
Why is umqombothi uniquely African?
What gives umqombothi its unique taste is sorghum, a cereal indigenous to Africa that can be used not only in beer but in a variety of other contexts. It is naturally fermented in a process that can take several days to a week, creating a beer that is relatively low in alcohol (at 3-4% ABV) compared with mainstream beers (with an ABV of about 5%), making it ideal for responsible drinking.
Sorghum beer was made in Africa long before Europeans arrived. Traditionally, umqombothi (or one of its regional variations) is made by women, and the process takes several days.
For hundreds or even thousands of years, it has been drunk to celebrate special events like a wedding, a birth or a graduation, to evoke the blessings of the ancestors on the event. It still plays that role. But the combination of urbanisation and changing tastes means young women are no longer learning how to make umqombothi and young men are switching to clear beers.
Various initiatives are under way by the Beer Association of SA (BASA), United National Breweries (UNB — the biggest manufacturer and distributor of traditional beer in SA) and craft brewers to ensure umqombothi grows its appeal to young, affluent urban consumers.
Soweto brewer Thembisile Ndlovu has experimented with umqombothi shakes, blending the beer with ice cream, to appeal to younger palates. Other umqombothi brewers are adding herbs and spices like ginger, cinnamon, mint or mocha or blending it with fruit flavours like pineapple, banana and strawberry. Umqombothi even features in cocktails.
Ndlovu is also encouraging more township restaurants that offer Mogodu Monday menus (which serve traditional food) to serve sorghum beer at the same time, to ensure umqombothi becomes more frequently consumed.
Several years ago, Nxusani-Mawela launched the annual Umqombothi Brewing Competition, to spur the younger, urbanised generation to retain the recipes passed down through the generations. At the same time, the competition encourages the clear beer homebrew community to experiment with different styles of sorghum beer and maintain South Africa’s unique brewing identity.
Broader initiatives to promote traditional beer
The annual South African National Beer Trophy has a special category for sorghum beer, which BASA sponsors. We want to show that our association represents all beer, not just mainstream beer. Umqombothi, in all its variations, is a proud part of South Africa’s heritage that we believe can appeal to a young, trendy urban consumer. Today’s formulations are often lighter, carbonated and more palatable to a wider audience.
As an element of Africa’s unique culture, umqombothi can contribute towards sustainable tourism. Just as discerning beer drinkers seek out Germany’s Weissbier and Belgium’s blonde ale, visitors to South Africa can taste umqombothi.
• Charlene Louw is the CEO of Beer Association of SA.
