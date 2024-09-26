Lifestyle

Is America bad for your hair? Here are the top 10 cities to avoid

Make your next holiday abroad a good hair day

26 September 2024 - 09:21 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Bad hair day on holiday? Here are places to avoid and why.
Image: 123RF/inspirestock

While coastal and tropical locations have become spaces of contention due to humid or excessive heat leading to sweat causing clogged pores, the same can be said for locations that aren't famed for hot climates and endless beaches.

A recent study highlights the US cities with the most challenging conditions for maintaining healthy hair, with Miami topping the list.

The research was conducted by a beauty scheduling software company called Goldie, evaluated critical environmental factors affecting hair health across major US cities, including wind speed, humidity, UV index, and water hardness. The study calculated scores for each city, identifying those that are sure to give you a bad hair day.

Like island destinations, Miami's stunning beaches come at a cost based on an analysis of an 29km/h average yearly wind speed, 248 annual muggy days and a water hardness of 219 PPM. Miami's proximity to the equator also means it receives high levels of UV radiation with an average annual UV index of 5.83, which can damage hair follicles, weaken strands and fade colour.

From Miami to Jacksonville, here are the top US spots to avoid for a bad hair day.
Image: Supplied by Goldie

The second spot is taken by another Floridian city, Tampa. Their average yearly wind speeds can go to 22km/h, Tampa experiences a constant barrage of wind that can dry out and damage hair. The high humidity levels, averaging 211.5 muggy days per year, and a high average UV index of 5.50 mean residents need to take proactive steps to protect their hair. 

Speaking on the findings, Ian Stribling, general manager at Goldie, said living in a bustling city comes with challenges that will affect your hair, however “by incorporating simple practices into your routine” it can become easy to maintain healthy and vibrant hair, no matter where someone is. 

“To protect your hair from the elements in a city environment, shield it from the wind with a scarf, choose anti-frizz products for humidity, wear a hat and use a heat protectant to guard against UV rays, use a clarifying shampoo and consider a shower filter to combat hard water,” he suggested.

