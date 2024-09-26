Jackpot City casino offers SA players a R4,000 welcome bonus

Jackpot City online casino offers a range of slots, poker and popular betting games. This review will guide you through the games, promotions, payment methods and mobile options, and help you learn how to register and get started today.

How to register with Jackpot City

Registering is easy and takes less than five minutes. Before you can sign up for this seamless betting experience, you must be a South African resident and at least 18 years of age.

Follow these steps to register at Jackpot City casino:

Visit the Jackpot City casino website and click the “Sign Up” button; Enter your phone number and the password you've chosen for your new Jackpot City account on the form that appears, along with your first, name, surname and email; Click “Next” and input your ID number, date of birth and source of income; Tick the box to accept the terms and conditions; and Tap the “Sign Up” button.

Jackpot City welcome bonus

Once you have signed up, as a new user, you’ll be ready to make your first deposit and claim your new-player welcome bonus.

Jackpot City casino offers a welcome bonus of a 100% match on your first deposit of R50 or more, up to R4,000. When you make a first deposit of R50 or more, you also qualify for a spin on the Big City Wheel, where you can win 10 free spins on the Hot Hot Fruit slot or five free flights on the crash game Aviator.

There are two important things to remember with the Jackpot City welcome bonus. First, you must claim the bonus within the first seven days of your registration. Secondly, the bonus funds must be wagered 10 times. To illustrate how it works, if you receive R50 in bonus funds, you will need to wager a total amount of R500 before you can withdraw any winnings earned using the bonus funds.

Certain games contribute differently towards these wagering requirements. For instance, slots contribute 100%, while poker contributes only 50%. So, if you play only poker, you would need to wager R6,000 to withdraw your bonus winnings if you said a R100 bonus match.

These are the playthrough contributions for the different game categories:

Slots: 100%

Poker: 50%

Blackjack: 10%

Crash Games/Scratch Cards/Quick Games/Numbers: 5%

Roulette/Game Shows/Betgames: 2%

Sic Bo/Baccarat/Craps: 2%

There are also wagering requirements set on the free spins/free flights that you win from the Big City Wheel, but these are set at a mere two times the value of the free spins/free flights that you receive.

Jackpot City promotions

Regular weekly promotions are offered at the casino’s discretion and are subject to its T&Cs. Check the casino’s promotion page to see the current offers.

These weekly promotions can vary from free flights on Aviator on a Monday, free spins on specific slots titles on a Tuesday, and deposit matches on the weekend.

Jackpot City casino games overview

The extensive Jackpot City games library features several tabs to help you navigate the range of slots, betting games, live dealer games and crash games on offer. There are hundreds of live and RNG titles to choose from including fan favourites such as Gonzo's Quest, Mystic Fortune, Aviator, Power Blackjack and Dream Catcher.

Most popular Jackpot City games

Given that Jackpot City offers some of the most popular online casino games on the internet, it can be difficult to make a choice. Here are the casino’s top picks, which stood out for their popularity with SA players and the quality of their gameplay:

Gonzo's Quest

Produced by renowned software developer NetEnt, Gonzo's Quest is a long-time favourite of gamblers in SA and beyond. It has 20 pay lines, five reels and three rows with a Return to Player (RTP) of 95.97%. The slot's bonus games include wild substitutions, avalanches and free-fall prizes.

Starting on the left reel, the 20 pay lines' winning symbols must appear in order. On a successful pay line, players receive three coins for every three symbols that appear on the lowest icon, featuring a beaked snout. Five symbols on a winning pay line pay is worth 2,500.

Dead or Alive 2

NetEnt’s Dead or Alive 2 matches Gonzo’s Quest’s quality and player satisfaction. It has nine pay lines, five reels and three rows with high volatility and 96.82% RTP. The newer game shares many of the same mechanics as the original, but has a different visual theme and symbols.

Dead or Alive 2 offers several different game mechanics including scatter wins, wild substitutions and sticky wilds, and three separate free spins modes: Old Saloon, High Noon Saloon and Train Heist. These free spins modes include multipliers that can see your winning bet grow exponentially provided luck is on your side.