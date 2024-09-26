Jackpot City casino offers SA players a R4,000 welcome bonus
Read this guide to discover why this online casino is a top choice for playing slots, poker and other popular betting games
Jackpot City online casino offers a range of slots, poker and popular betting games. This review will guide you through the games, promotions, payment methods and mobile options, and help you learn how to register and get started today.
How to register with Jackpot City
Registering is easy and takes less than five minutes. Before you can sign up for this seamless betting experience, you must be a South African resident and at least 18 years of age.
Follow these steps to register at Jackpot City casino:
- Visit the Jackpot City casino website and click the “Sign Up” button;
- Enter your phone number and the password you've chosen for your new Jackpot City account on the form that appears, along with your first, name, surname and email;
- Click “Next” and input your ID number, date of birth and source of income;
- Tick the box to accept the terms and conditions; and
- Tap the “Sign Up” button.
Jackpot City welcome bonus
Once you have signed up, as a new user, you’ll be ready to make your first deposit and claim your new-player welcome bonus.
Jackpot City casino offers a welcome bonus of a 100% match on your first deposit of R50 or more, up to R4,000. When you make a first deposit of R50 or more, you also qualify for a spin on the Big City Wheel, where you can win 10 free spins on the Hot Hot Fruit slot or five free flights on the crash game Aviator.
There are two important things to remember with the Jackpot City welcome bonus. First, you must claim the bonus within the first seven days of your registration. Secondly, the bonus funds must be wagered 10 times. To illustrate how it works, if you receive R50 in bonus funds, you will need to wager a total amount of R500 before you can withdraw any winnings earned using the bonus funds.
Certain games contribute differently towards these wagering requirements. For instance, slots contribute 100%, while poker contributes only 50%. So, if you play only poker, you would need to wager R6,000 to withdraw your bonus winnings if you said a R100 bonus match.
These are the playthrough contributions for the different game categories:
- Slots: 100%
- Poker: 50%
- Blackjack: 10%
- Crash Games/Scratch Cards/Quick Games/Numbers: 5%
- Roulette/Game Shows/Betgames: 2%
- Sic Bo/Baccarat/Craps: 2%
There are also wagering requirements set on the free spins/free flights that you win from the Big City Wheel, but these are set at a mere two times the value of the free spins/free flights that you receive.
Jackpot City promotions
Regular weekly promotions are offered at the casino’s discretion and are subject to its T&Cs. Check the casino’s promotion page to see the current offers.
These weekly promotions can vary from free flights on Aviator on a Monday, free spins on specific slots titles on a Tuesday, and deposit matches on the weekend.
Jackpot City casino games overview
The extensive Jackpot City games library features several tabs to help you navigate the range of slots, betting games, live dealer games and crash games on offer. There are hundreds of live and RNG titles to choose from including fan favourites such as Gonzo's Quest, Mystic Fortune, Aviator, Power Blackjack and Dream Catcher.
Most popular Jackpot City games
Given that Jackpot City offers some of the most popular online casino games on the internet, it can be difficult to make a choice. Here are the casino’s top picks, which stood out for their popularity with SA players and the quality of their gameplay:
- Gonzo's Quest
Produced by renowned software developer NetEnt, Gonzo's Quest is a long-time favourite of gamblers in SA and beyond. It has 20 pay lines, five reels and three rows with a Return to Player (RTP) of 95.97%. The slot's bonus games include wild substitutions, avalanches and free-fall prizes.
Starting on the left reel, the 20 pay lines' winning symbols must appear in order. On a successful pay line, players receive three coins for every three symbols that appear on the lowest icon, featuring a beaked snout. Five symbols on a winning pay line pay is worth 2,500.
- Dead or Alive 2
NetEnt’s Dead or Alive 2 matches Gonzo’s Quest’s quality and player satisfaction. It has nine pay lines, five reels and three rows with high volatility and 96.82% RTP. The newer game shares many of the same mechanics as the original, but has a different visual theme and symbols.
Dead or Alive 2 offers several different game mechanics including scatter wins, wild substitutions and sticky wilds, and three separate free spins modes: Old Saloon, High Noon Saloon and Train Heist. These free spins modes include multipliers that can see your winning bet grow exponentially provided luck is on your side.
Aviator
Aviator is the leading variant of the latest online casino trend: crash games. Crash games stand out from traditional casino games thanks to their unique gameplay, betting options and social features. It is a real-time, interactive experience that blends skill, strategy and social engagement.
Aviator is the perfect game for players seeking an alternative to standard casino slots. The gameplay is more interactive and the player can decide when to cash out before the play stops. For these reasons, Aviator is one of the most popular games available at SA online casinos, and on offer at Jackpot City.
The top live casino games at Jackpot City
The casino sources its live dealer games from four separate software providers: Evolution, Pragmatic Play, On Air Entertainment, and Betgames.
Jackpot City is ahead of the game compared to other SA casinos when it comes to live casino offerings. Here are some of the highlights:
- Golden Wealth Baccarat
Evolution's Golden Wealth Baccarat is a magical live-dealer variant of the classic card game. The game features an elegant VIP-style atmosphere and a touch of whimsy from golden stardust flowing from a magical, augmented reality pot.
Each round of the game has five golden cards drawn randomly from a virtual deck of 52 that act as multipliers. Each golden card attracts a multiplier produced at random and can be 2x, 3x, 5x or 8x. This multiplier feature makes Golden Wealth Baccarat stand out from the live dealer variants of the game.
- Dream Catcher
Dream Catcher was the title that launched Evolution’s successful game show series. This multi-camera studio installation draws inspiration from classic game shows featuring prize wheels and comes complete with a presenter.
The player bets on the number they think the wheel will stop at: 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 or 40. If the ball lands on the correct number the player wins a corresponding payout, for example, 1 to 1, 2 to 1, 5 to 1, and so on.
- Power Blackjack
Evolution's Power Blackjack offers a premier live blackjack experience for players. There is no limit to how many players can join the table; they can double, triple or quadruple down on their bets even after a split. These betting options can’t be found at just any online blackjack table.
The game is played with eight decks, with the nines and tens removed, while the picture cards remain in the deck. This means there are 64 fewer cards in the shoe allowing you to experiment with new techniques. Additional side bets include Any Pair, 21+3, Hot 3 and Bust It, but there is no Six Card Charlie rule at this table.
Jackpot City mobile casino and app
Jackpot City online casino is fully mobile-optimised with a dedicated casino app for Android, iOS and Huawei devices. Download the app or log into Jackpot City on your mobile device’s web browser and start playing.
FAQs and important information
- Which devices support the Jackpot City app and is it user-friendly?
The Jackpot City casino app is available to download for iOS, Android and Huawei devices. The site itself is fully optimised for mobile play meaning downloading the app is not necessary. You can access the site through the web browser on your phone. Simply log in, or sign up for a new player account, and you can access all the casino games and features available at Jackpot City, whether you’re playing on mobile or desktop.
- Are there data-free features available?
The data-free feature at casinos allows users to play games without having an active data bundle. Only a few South African sites offer this feature but unfortunately it is not currently available at Jackpot City casino. Players need an internet connection to use the casino betting platform.
- Is there a Jackpot City no-deposit casino bonus?
There is no Jackpot City no-deposit casino bonus. The casino offers a deposit match bonus to new players who make the minimum qualifying deposit on their first and second deposits.
- Is Jackpot City casino legit and safe?
Yes, Jackpot City casino is safe and legitimate with a fully valid license from the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. The casino is committed to responsible gambling practices and healthy player gambling habits.
- Can you get free spins with Jackpot City to play at the casino?
The Jackpot City welcome bonus includes one spin on the Big City Wheel. There, you can also win 10 free spins on the Hot Hot Fruit, or five free flights on the Aviator crash game. You can also check out the promotions page on the casino's website to see the latest offers.
- Is there any Jackpot City land-based casino in SA?
No. Jackpot City is an online-only casino and does not have any brick-and-mortar premises in SA.
- Is the software safe and secure?
Player safety is an absolute priority at Jackpot City. The casino is committed to providing a fair and transparent gambling experience to its players, while keeping their personal and financial data secure at all times using the latest cybersecurity software. The site is protected with strong and sophisticated safety features such as the latest 128 SSL encryption. So, you can rest assured that your personal data is private and secure.
- Are the payment methods secure?
Working with reliable payment providers assures secure deposit and withdrawal transactions. Jackpot City works only with established, legitimate payment providers. Players can make payments and withdraw funds using Visa and Mastercard debit cards, Apple Pay or bank transfer.
- Is Jackpot City licensed and regulated?
Jackpot City is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator holding the licence number 9-2-1-09658. This means that the casino has proven itself in upholding the safe gambling practices and regulations set out by the SA gambling authority.
- What are Jackpot City casino's deposit and withdrawal methods?
Jackpot City offers secure, reliable payment methods for instantaneous deposits and fast withdrawals. Debit cards, direct bank transfers and EFTs are accepted. Most withdrawals should be cleared within 72 hours. The tables below contain more information regarding payments:
Software providers
To guarantee a more engaging online gaming experience Jackpot City casino sources its games from some of the top software providers, recognised for their innovation and the excellent quality of their casino games.
This includes:
- Evolution: Evolution leads global live casino services. They offer live dealer blackjack, roulette, baccarat and casino game shows. Professional dealers and configurable settings enhance the gaming experience.
- Habanero: A software provider that deals exclusively in slot games, their most recent titles give players the ability to place super bets and buy free game features.
- Playtech: This veteran software provider has consistently produced some of the most popular casino games in the industry, including Buffalo Blitz and the entire Age of the Gods series.
- Pragmatic Play: Offering a mix of live and RNG games, Pragmatic Play has a proven track record of providing top-quality slots and table games.
- Split the Pot: Specialising exclusively in crash games and instant wins, Split the Pot aims to produce new, novel approaches to online gambling from Aviator-inspired titles such as Comet Crash and a Rock, Paper, Scissors casino game.
Jackpot’s City’s customer service details
Jackpot City excels in customer support. The live chat feature was tested and found to be among the best. A live agent joined the chat within just two seconds of the query being submitted. The support agent was helpful and patient, offering detailed responses to all inquiries.
Support is highly rated, reliable and available 24/7 and also available via email, phone and via Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.
