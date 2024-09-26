Through theatre, Nama Khoi Productions — founded by young Khoi activists — aims to preserve and protest. Swartwater serves as a platform to amplify the stories and voices of the Nama Khoi people, a group often marginalised. Cloete hopes Johannesburg audiences walk away with a deeper understanding of these lesser-known histories. “These are stories of resilience but also of ongoing struggles for recognition and justice.”
‘Swartwater’ — A Nama Khoi tale of loss, resilience and heritage
Image: Supplied
The National Heritage Council (NHC) and the Market Theatre Foundation (MTF) are spotlighting indigenous voices through Swartwater, a Nama Khoi production that delves into the trauma of land loss and displacement. Performed during Heritage Week at the Market Theatre from September 26—29, the play tells a powerful story of resilience, focusing on the Nama people’s ongoing struggle for recognition and justice.
Swartwater, created by Nama Khoi Productions, recounts the forced removal of a Nama family from their ancestral land in Namaqualand after diamonds were discovered in the early 1900s. Tieles, the central character, faces the devastating consequences of being uprooted from Dunvlei and Ariesdrift, reflecting the broader, traumatic history of land dispossession.
Director Geralt Cloete emphasises that the play isn’t only about past events. “We hope Tieles' story resonates with contemporary issues of land, heritage and displacement in South Africa,” he says. “This production is not just about the past but a reflection of ongoing struggles indigenous communities face.”
Cloete’s connection to the play stems from his experience in the Richtersveld, where the Nama community has long battled forced removals. Though a landmark court victory in 2003 allowed them to reclaim their land, Cloete notes the fight isn’t over. “The government is still doing the same thing — taking land away. Things haven’t changed much,” he says. “Now the struggle is through paperwork and no one asks us, ‘What do we want?’”
Image: Supplied
Through theatre, Nama Khoi Productions — founded by young Khoi activists — aims to preserve and protest. Swartwater serves as a platform to amplify the stories and voices of the Nama Khoi people, a group often marginalised. Cloete hopes Johannesburg audiences walk away with a deeper understanding of these lesser-known histories. “These are stories of resilience but also of ongoing struggles for recognition and justice.”
Central to the play is the role of women, particularly the character of Tieles, a mother raising two daughters while coping with the trauma of forced removal. Cloete explains that in Nama culture, the mother plays a crucial role in preserving language and cultural heritage. “Through Tieles, we engage with how families and communities move forward after losing their communal land,” he says.
Authenticity is key to the production and the team worked closely with elders from the Richtersveld to ensure the story stays true to the Nama people’s experiences. “Before we take anything away from the community, we consult with the people who lived these stories,” Cloete says.
In addition to Swartwater, Heritage Week will feature the Theatre Think Tank, an academic dialogue curated by actor and linguist Nicholas Pule Welch. This conversation will explore the importance of indigenous languages and narratives in creative spaces.
Swartwater is more than just a historical reflection. It’s a call to action, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by indigenous communities in South Africa. “When a community loses its land, it loses so much more — its culture, its history and its sense of belonging,” says Cloete. The play stands as a testament to the Nama people’s endurance, reminding audiences that these struggles are far from over.
As the Nama people continue to fight for recognition and justice, Swartwater brings their stories to life. “We are still here,” Cloete asserts. “Our languages are still alive. And we are telling our stories.”
