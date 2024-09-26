Brat Summer has been announced as so last season, but for those of us on the warmer side of the hemisphere the trend still holds appeal. While you can still capture the staple elements of the trend such as Money Badoo in neon greens and washed-out colours, you can give it an African twist with vibrant shades, bold accessories and daring cuts and crop à la DJ Doowop.
Top fashion trends to cop this festive season from Cruz SA Fashion Week party
From Maps Maponyane to Tamara Dey, here's what you should be wearing when you hit the streets this summer
Image: Taff Studios
The biannual Cruz Opening party for South African Fashion Week is back and bringing more red carpet fashion. This season, attendees were tasked with bringing back the fashion of Studio 54 with an African twist. Heeding the call, stars and influencers rocked their take on the party-ready looks. Here are some of the top trends to try from this year's appearances.
AFRICAN BRAT
Image: Supplied
Image: Taff Studios
Brat Summer has been announced as so last season, but for those of us on the warmer side of the hemisphere the trend still holds appeal. While you can still capture the staple elements of the trend such as Money Badoo in neon greens and washed-out colours, you can give it an African twist with vibrant shades, bold accessories and daring cuts and crop à la DJ Doowop.
DROP IT LOW
Image: Taff Studio
Image: Taff Studios
While shorts and wife beaters are a go-to in the summer, stars and red carpet trends have been embracing plunging necklines throughout the year. Gents can incorporate the trend with button down shirts that work well with layered neck pieces. Womenswear has a number of options that can be created through layering or dresses cut low at the neckline. The trend is a great option if you are looking to show off accessories or the summer body you built in winter.
GROOVY BABY
Image: Taff Studios
Image: Taff Studios
Want to turn heads? A sure-fire way to do so is with wild prints and striking colours. Psychedelic prints are sure to win you a best-dressed title when done with matching sets, while a more toned down approach can be achieved with co-ords that are beach ready.
TWIGGING OUT
Image: Taff Studios
Image: Taff Studios
Perhaps owing to the early 2000s resurgence playful trends from the 1960s are making a comeback. Look to Twiggy's famous eye makeup, with dramatic lower lashes or doll-like curly tresses.
HIGH WAISTED
Image: Taff Studios
Image: Taff Studios
With many opting for sleeveless or revealing pieces, a great way to accentuate your shape with these tightfitting ensembles is with high-waisted pants. Palazzo pants can be tricky on a night out with flat shoes so opt for chunky soles or heels that can give you more movement.
LET IT FLOW
Image: Supplied
Image: Taff Studios
Forget boring suits and collared shirts, spice up your ensemble with scarves, kaftans or abayas. These can elevate a monochromatic look or showcase your silhouette in new and interesting ways.
