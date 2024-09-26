Lifestyle

Top fashion trends to cop this festive season from Cruz SA Fashion Week party

From Maps Maponyane to Tamara Dey, here's what you should be wearing when you hit the streets this summer

26 September 2024 - 16:51
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Stars in attendance at the Cruz SA Fashion Week opening night.
Image: Taff Studios

The biannual Cruz Opening party for South African Fashion Week is back and bringing more red carpet fashion. This season, attendees were tasked with bringing back the fashion of Studio 54 with an African twist. Heeding the call, stars and influencers rocked their take on the party-ready looks. Here are some of the top trends to try from this year's appearances.

AFRICAN BRAT

DJ Doowop.
Image: Supplied
Rap star Money Badoo.
Image: Taff Studios

Brat Summer has been announced as so last season, but for those of us on the warmer side of the hemisphere the trend still holds appeal. While you can still capture the staple elements of the trend such as Money Badoo in neon greens and washed-out colours, you can give it an African twist with vibrant shades, bold accessories and daring cuts and crop à la DJ Doowop.

DROP IT LOW

Media personality Maps Maponyane.
Image: Taff Studio
Environmentalist and entrepreneur Margo Fargo.
Image: Taff Studios

While shorts and wife beaters are a go-to in the summer, stars and red carpet trends have been embracing plunging necklines throughout the year. Gents can incorporate the trend with button down shirts that work well with layered neck pieces. Womenswear has a number of options that can be created through layering or dresses cut low at the neckline. The trend is a great option if you are looking to show off accessories or the summer body you built in winter.

GROOVY BABY

Fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane.
Image: Taff Studios
Entrepreneur Bradley Ndlovu and Vogue Nights Founder Lelowhatsgood.
Image: Taff Studios

Want to turn heads? A sure-fire way to do so is with wild prints and striking colours. Psychedelic prints are sure to win you a best-dressed title when done with matching sets, while a more toned down approach can be achieved with co-ords that are beach ready.

TWIGGING OUT

Musician Lordkez.
Image: Taff Studios
Former Mrs SA Jo Judnick-Wilson.
Image: Taff Studios

Perhaps owing to the early 2000s resurgence playful trends from the 1960s are making a comeback. Look to Twiggy's famous eye makeup, with dramatic lower lashes or doll-like curly tresses.

HIGH WAISTED

Travel and lifestyle content creator Clement Lloyd Scholtz.
Image: Taff Studios
TV presenter Kuhle Adams.
Image: Taff Studios

With many opting for sleeveless or revealing pieces, a great way to accentuate your shape with these tightfitting ensembles is with high-waisted pants. Palazzo pants can be tricky on a night out with flat shoes so opt for chunky soles or heels that can give you more movement.

LET IT FLOW

Dresses and kaftans.
Image: Supplied
Fashion designer Ole Ledimo.
Image: Taff Studios

Forget boring suits and collared shirts, spice up your ensemble with scarves, kaftans or abayas. These can elevate a monochromatic look or showcase your silhouette in new and interesting ways.

