As a child, Mthatha-born Mahle Mihlali Vellem would sit on the kitchen counter for hours watching his mother prepare meals, not knowing her passion would become his and he would one day do the same for thousands of guests at Sun International hotels.
Fresh out of cooking school, Vellem was hired at Sun International’s Time Square in Pretoria in 2017 as a chef de partie.
“Being part of the opening team of Time Square was a huge opportunity for someone starting in their career,” Vellem said.
He is now responsible for running the back of house for kitchens in the hotel, the casino’s salon privé, banqueting and staff canteen, with three sous chefs reporting to him.
“I believe in flavour so that is always important when I create dishes. There are items on the menu that are close to my heart as they remind me of my family, such as our fileto [pasta dish], salmon poke bowl, Korean chicken poke bowl and smoked salmon and smashed avocado.”
Master the poke bowl with Carnival City’s Chef Mahle
Image: Supplied
SALMON POKE BOWL
Ingredients
Method
Mirin dressing
Ingredients
Method
Sushi rice
Ingredients
Method
Serves one person. Double the ingredients for two people.
