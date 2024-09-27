Lifestyle

Master the poke bowl with Carnival City’s Chef Mahle

27 September 2024 - 10:44 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
A delectable poke bowl to get your health goals started.
Image: Supplied

As a child, Mthatha-born Mahle Mihlali Vellem would sit on the kitchen counter for hours watching his mother prepare meals, not knowing her passion would become his and he would one day do the same for thousands of guests at Sun International hotels.

Fresh out of cooking school, Vellem was hired at Sun International’s Time Square in Pretoria in 2017 as a chef de partie. 

“Being part of the opening team of Time Square was a huge opportunity for someone starting in their career,” Vellem said.

He is now responsible for running the back of house for kitchens in the hotel, the casino’s salon privé, banqueting and staff canteen, with three sous chefs reporting to him.

“I believe in flavour so that is always important when I create dishes. There are items on the menu that are close to my heart as they remind me of my family, such as our fileto [pasta dish], salmon poke bowl, Korean chicken poke bowl and smoked salmon and smashed avocado.”

SALMON POKE BOWL

Ingredients

  • 100g Norwegian salmon
  • 50g cucumber
  • 100g avocado
  • 40g edamame Beans
  • 30g radish
  • 400g carrots
  • 20g spring onion
  • 1 Tbs sesame seeds
  • 60g mixed peppers
  • 100g sushi rice
  • 100ml mirin dressing

Method

  • Cut avocado into cubes.
  • Cut peppers into strips.
  • Cut cucumber into ribbons.
  • Thinly slice the radish.
  • Julienne the carrots.
  • Toast sesame seeds.
  • Pan-sear salmon for about 5 to 6 minutes
  • Pour the dressing in the pan and glaze the salmon.
  • Assemble the dish with the carrots.
  • Finish with sesame oil, soy sauce and sesame seeds.

Mirin dressing

Ingredients

  • 60ml mirin
  • 60ml soy sauce
  • 60ml olive oil
  • 30g white sugar
  • 60ml apple cider vinegar
  • 2ml sesame oil

Method

  • In a mixing bowl pour in all your ingredients and whisk.
  • Transfer into a container and store.

Sushi rice

Ingredients

  • 100g sushi rice
  • 20ml mirin vinegar
  • 20ml rice vinegar
  • 200ml water

Method

  • Wash your rice until all the starch comes out.
  • Soak it for 30 minutes in lukewarm water before cooking.
  • Cook the rice until soft.
  • Strain water and cool the rice.
  • Add mirin and rice vinegar.

Serves one person. Double the ingredients for two people.

