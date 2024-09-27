Lifestyle

WATCH | From Hogwarts to the Abby: Maggie Smith's most memorable lines

The late actress wowed audiences around the globe with her acting chops. Relive her most memorable characters and their lines

27 September 2024 - 16:58
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Maggie Smith on the set of 'Downton Abbey'.
Maggie Smith on the set of 'Downton Abbey'.
Image: Nick Briggs/NBC Universal Television

British actress Dame Maggie Smith has died aged 89. The actress was a decorated star with two Four Emmy Awards, two Oscars and a Tony.

Best-known as Prof McGonagall in all seven Harry Potter movies, Smith has earned legions of fans through the ages from stage to blockbusters. We take a look at her many memorable quips, wise cracks and musings from her most famous characters.

'GO WITH GOD, CRISPY': MOTHER SUPERIOR

'I'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO DO THAT': MINERVA MCGONAGALL

"Piertotum Locomotor!" Professor McGonagall leads the defence of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry against Voldemort.

'WIVES DON'T LIKE ME': PHILPOT

'TAKE THESE STUPID THINGS OFF': MRS MEDLOCK

'SURRENDER YOURSELF TO EXTRAVAGANCE': AUNT AUGUSTA

'I WILL NOT RESIGN': JEAN BRODIE

'DON'T BE DEFEATIST, IT'S VERY MIDDLE CLASS': VIOLET CRAWLEY

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

British actress Maggie Smith dies aged 89, BBC reports

British actress Maggie Smith, an award-winning Shakespearian actress and double Oscar winner who later appeared in the 'Harry Potter' films, has died ...
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

WATCH | Five scenes that made James Earl Jones a Hollywood icon

From his iconic voice to his hilarious cameos, we look at Jones' most memorable scenes.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

From apartheid rebel to pageant judge: 5 things to know about William Smith

A look back at the life of the TV veteran who was a trailblazer in education and entertainment
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top fashion trends to cop this festive season from Cruz SA Fashion Week party Lifestyle
  2. Four expert tips to bring quiet luxury to your home Lifestyle
  3. Gen Z and millennials are ‘doom spending’ Lifestyle
  4. British actress Maggie Smith dies aged 89, BBC reports Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | From Hogwarts to the Abby: Maggie Smith's most memorable lines Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Go With God, Crispy - Maggie Smith (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, 1993)
Professor McGonagall Protects Hogwarts | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ...