British actress Dame Maggie Smith has died aged 89. The actress was a decorated star with two Four Emmy Awards, two Oscars and a Tony.
Best-known as Prof McGonagall in all seven Harry Potter movies, Smith has earned legions of fans through the ages from stage to blockbusters. We take a look at her many memorable quips, wise cracks and musings from her most famous characters.
WATCH | From Hogwarts to the Abby: Maggie Smith's most memorable lines
The late actress wowed audiences around the globe with her acting chops. Relive her most memorable characters and their lines
'GO WITH GOD, CRISPY': MOTHER SUPERIOR
'I'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO DO THAT': MINERVA MCGONAGALL
"Piertotum Locomotor!" Professor McGonagall leads the defence of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry against Voldemort.
'WIVES DON'T LIKE ME': PHILPOT
'TAKE THESE STUPID THINGS OFF': MRS MEDLOCK
'SURRENDER YOURSELF TO EXTRAVAGANCE': AUNT AUGUSTA
'I WILL NOT RESIGN': JEAN BRODIE
'DON'T BE DEFEATIST, IT'S VERY MIDDLE CLASS': VIOLET CRAWLEY
